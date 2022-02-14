Russia-Ukraine: Jake Sullivan scheduled to brief members of Congress on Monday: LIVE UPDATES

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan scheduled to brief members of Congress on Monday

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders and key House Senate committee members on the latest developments between Russia and Ukraine on Monday, Fox News has learned.

The briefing will likely include top bicameral, bipartisan congressional leaders, as well as, leaders of House/Senate Armed Services, Foreign Affairs/Relations and Intelligence Committees.

The House briefing will be by phone at 9:15 am ET. The Senate briefings should be in the afternoon and in person.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," on Sunday, Sullivan said the Biden administration could not "perfectly predict" which day Russia would invade Ukraine, but said it could begin "any day now.”

Sullivan also reiterated a warning from the Biden administration to American citizens in Ukraine, telling them to leave Ukraine "immediately" and that there will not be a military evacuation.

U.S. officials have also increased their estimate of Russian military forces at the Ukraine border from 100,000 to 130,000, according to the AP.