Russia-Ukraine: Britain weighing NATO deployment: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian ambassador warns Russia is attacking democracy, ‘will not stop after Ukraine’

The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. on Sunday warned that Russia's hostility toward Ukraine is not limited to any particular conflict between the two countries, but is part of a larger mission against democracy iteself.

Amb. Oksana Markarova appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" to discuss Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and the rising fears that Moscow is planning an invasion.

"If Ukraine will be further attacked by Russia, of course they will not stop after Ukraine," Markarova said. "That’s why it’s in the interest of Europe and all the democratic world to help us to defend ourselves but also to show that the international rule of law still works."

