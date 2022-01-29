Russia-Ukraine: Moscow sets up medical units, blood supplies at border: LIVE UPDATES
The president told reporters he would be sending troops to Eastern Europe in the "near term"
Britain is considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe's borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.
Britain has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with swift sanctions and would be devastating for both sides.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone.
A White House official told Fox News that Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, is "downplaying the risk of invasion" as he requests "hundreds of millions of dollars" worth of equipment to defend the country.
“We understand the difficult position President Zelensky is in and the pressure he’s under," the official said. "But at the same time he’s downplaying the risk of invasion, he’s asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to defend against one. We think it’s important to be open and candid about that threat."
A defense official confirms to Fox News that U.S. intelligence has observed Russian forces moving medical units and blood supplies to Ukraine's border.
Reports of the medical prep first circulated Friday as the number of Russian troops at the border surpassed 125,000.
The medical preparations present the clearest signs that Russia is preparing to invade its neighbor.
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta warned that American lives will be at stake if war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine.
Panetta, who served as Defense Secretary under President Barack Obama, noted that the U.S. maintains military advisors and trainers in Ukraine to prep and aid the Ukrainian military, which will put American lives in the line of fire should conflict erupt in the region.
“Right now there are military advisors, U.S. military advisors in the Ukraine working with the Ukrainians to try to develop their capabilities,” Panetta said in an interview with Greta Van Susteren, which will air Sunday. “And so if something happens, there's no question that U.S. lives are also going to be at stake here.”
“But I think this comes down still to a military issue because I think what will persuade Putin is whether or not, if he engages in war, he could get a black eye. And one thing bullies don't like to do is to get a black eye,” Panetta explained. “And I think that's where our strongest leverage is.”
Former President Donald Trump slammed Germany for its dependence on Russian gas as he labeled the building crisis on Ukraine’s border as a “European problem.”
“Germany made a deal with Russia with the pipeline, and Nord Stream is a disaster,” Trump said during a phone interview with Glenn Beck, claiming that Russia now “controls” Germany due to its growing dependence on the pipeline.
“I used to talk about it all the time,” Trump insisted. “Then they'd say, 'Oh, he's weak on Russia.' Putin would say, 'you're killing me with this pipeline.' But I got it stopped."
He also called for Europe to be “totally involved,” convinced that Putin now sees a “clear path” to an invasion.
Russia has moved blood and other medical supplies outside Ukraine as part of its military buildup, potentially preparing for battle, U.S. officials told Reuters Friday.
The move is concerning to U.S officials as it could show Russia, which has amassed more than 125,000 troops along the border, is preparing to invade.
President Biden said Friday he plans to send U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in the "near term" amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
