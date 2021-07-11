Cuba hit with major protests calling for end to communist regime

Biden national security adviser warns against violent crackdown

President Biden’s top national security adviser took to Twitter late Sunday to state that the U.S. stands behind “freedom of expression and assembly” in Cuba and warned against a violent crackdown.

Jake Sullivan said the U.S. would “strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”

Sen. Ted Cruz , the son of a Cuban immigrant, took to Twitter on Sunday in support of the thousands of protesters that took to the streets in Havana to rail against the worsening conditions in the communist country.

