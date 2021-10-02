Pelosi says 'more time is needed' after admitting defeat on infrastructure bill: LIVE UPDATES

Josh Gottheimer accuses 'far-left' of risking 'civility,' 'bipartisan governing' over infrastructure

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., lashed out Friday against a "far-left faction" of the House of Representatives, accusing the group of undermining the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and forcing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to admit more time was needed to pass the proposal.

He also claimed the progressive Democrats were placing President Biden's entire agenda along with "civility and bipartisan governing at risk."

"I’ve been working around-the-clock to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, legislation we helped craft back in April with my Senate colleagues," Gottheimer said in a statement Friday. "But a small far-left faction of the House of Representatives undermined that agreement and blocked a critical vote on the President’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill."

