Pelosi says 'more time is needed' after admitting defeat on infrastructure bill: LIVE UPDATES
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted Friday night "more time is needed" to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is one of the pillars of President Biden's agenda, after previously vowing to pass the measure this week.
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., lashed out Friday against a "far-left faction" of the House of Representatives, accusing the group of undermining the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and forcing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to admit more time was needed to pass the proposal.
He also claimed the progressive Democrats were placing President Biden's entire agenda along with "civility and bipartisan governing at risk."
"I’ve been working around-the-clock to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, legislation we helped craft back in April with my Senate colleagues," Gottheimer said in a statement Friday. "But a small far-left faction of the House of Representatives undermined that agreement and blocked a critical vote on the President’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill."
While Pelosi had promised moderate House Democrats the infrastructure bill would be on the floor, progressives threatened to sink it unless it was coupled with a $3.5 trillion spending measure, known as the Build Back Better Act, that includes a variety of social welfare programs.
Republicans are united against the larger bill, and Senate Democratic moderates Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to support $3.5 trillion in new spending, meaning the bill could not pass the Senate.
So it was no use for Pelosi to pass it in the House. And she was forced to cave on the infrastructure bill because progressives insisted the other measure be must be considered by the House too or they'd vote against the infrastructure bill.
