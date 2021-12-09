Omicron variant: UK prepares for more restrictions due to infection jump: LIVE UPDATES

Boris Johnson calls for tighter COVID restrictions amid rise in omicron variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events.

Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures to prevent a spike of hospitalizations and deaths as the new coronavirus variant spreads rapidly in the community.

"It has become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world," he said in a press conference.

"Most worryingly, there is evidence that the doubling time of omicron could currently be between two and three days."

Johnson has faced recent backlash after video emerged that showed staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party at his residence. he apologized but said he was "assured there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken," the BBC reported.

