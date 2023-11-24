Israel-Hamas cease-fire takes effect, first hostage release to come in hours
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began on Nov. 24, with Israel set to free more than three dozen Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 13 hostages taken captive by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack. Humanitarian aid has begun to enter the Gaza Strip since the fighting has temporarily stopped. Israel has vowed to resume the war after a four day period.
The temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that started Friday at 7:00 a.m. local time in Gaza has been off to a shaky start amid reports of continued violence.
According to the Associated Press, Israeli troops fatally shot two Palestinians and wounded several others who were traveling toward northern Gaza. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) previously warned displaced Palestinians to remain in southern Gaza and not to return to the war-torn north.
An Associated Press journalist reported seeing the two bodies and 11 others who were wounded as they arrived at a hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah in southern Gaza.
Friday’s shooting came hours after the Israeli military warned hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge in southern Gaza not to return to the northern half of the territory, where Israel's army has suspended its ground offensive.
Several witnesses also reported seeing Israeli troops firing on people heading north.
Separately, Israeli forces shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said Friday. Violence has surged in the territory as the Israel-Hamas war broke out in Gaza.
The boy was killed Thursday in the village of Beita near the flashpoint city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the officials said.
The Israeli military said the Palestinians threw stones at the soldiers as they entered the village and that the troops responded with live fire, the Associated Press reported.
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that preparations are complete and Israel is ready to receive the 13 hostages to be released by Hamas at 9 a.m. ET.
"The IDF, in coordination with government ministries and security authorities, have prepared to quickly receive the released hostages and give them all the necessary support," the military said in a statement.
"As part of the preparations, the IDF has readied several locations dedicated to the initial reception of the released hostages, including with necessary medical provisions and support. After the initial reception and medical treatment, the released hostages will continue to hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families," the IDF continued.
The military requested that the public and the media respect the privacy of the hostages and their families.
"The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks that the public refer to official updates and announcements only, and refrain from enabling the weaponization of psychological terror by terrorist organizations," the military said.
Israel's military has warned displaced Palestinians, now seeking refuge in southern Gaza, not to return to their homes in the northern half of the territory during the temporary cease-fire.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dropped Arabic-language leaflets on Friday over southern Gaza, saying that “the war has not ended yet” and people should remain in place.
"The war is not over yet. The humanitarian pause is temporary. The northern Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone and it is forbidden to move north. For your safety, you must remain in the humanitarian zone in the south," it said.
“Returning to the north is prohibited and very dangerous,” the leaflets added. “Your fate and the fate of your families is in your hands. We have warned you.”
Despite the warnings, some Palestinians were seen walking north along Gaza’s main highway.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X in Arabic that sharply discouraging Palestinians along the highway, saying movement would only be permitted in one direction: from north to south.
Since the Hamas-led terror attack on Oct. 7 triggered the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have left their homes in the north. The Israeli army repeatedly warns these residents to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere in their pursuit of Hamas terrorists.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Israel will release more than three dozen prisoners in exchange for 13 hostages on Friday, according to a report.
Qadura Fares, the Palestinian commissioner for prisoners, said Israel will release 39 Palestinians prisoners, including 24 women and 15 teenagers from the West Bank or Jerusalem, in exchange for 13 hostages due to be freed by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.
The prisoners will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross at Israel's Ofer military jail around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), Fares said.
The figure coincides with the previously reported number of hostages to be released at the Gaza-Egypt border — the 13 women and children who were among some 240 people taken hostage by Hamas gunmen during the deadly Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel.
"After the Red Cross receives the (Palestinian) prisoners, the ones from Jerusalem will go to Jerusalem and the ones from the West Bank will gather in Betunia municipal council where their families will be waiting,” Fares told Reuters.
The highly anticipated prisoner release Friday afternoon comes hours after an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire began at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT).
Reuters contributed to this update.
Hours after a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took effect, aid trucks began entering Gaza.
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid were seen entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt hours after the truce began on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 a.m. local time, according to Reuters.
Four tankers were filled with fuel and four tankers carried cooking gas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on X. Israel's military has mostly prevented any fuel from entering Gaza, as it claimed it could be used by Hamas for military purposes.
COGAT, a body in Israel’s defense ministry responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, also confirmed the trucks entered Gaza.
Two of the trucks carried banners that read: "Together for Humanity" and "For our brothers in Gaza." Egypt has said 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered daily to Gaza as the temporary truce begins.
Additional aid is expected to continue flowing into Gaza throughout Friday and the first hostages are expected to be freed at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT). An estimated 200 trucks of aid are expected to enter Gaza daily, should the temporary truce hold.
Friday was the first day of what is expected to be a four-day truce.
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in Qatar's capital city of Doha that the hostages will include women and children, with the total number rising to 50 over the four-day cease-fire.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this update.
The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza started Friday morning. The temporary deal, brokered by Qatari negotiators, is expected to bring the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas terrorists in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. It will also bring much-needed humanitarian aid into the territory.
The cease-fire is expected to last four days, at which point supplies will be brought to the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have been caught in the middle of a war between Israel's military and the Hamas terror group. During this period, Hamas pledged to free at least 50 of the about 240 hostages it and other terrorists took on Oct. 7, that triggered the war. Hamas said Israel would free 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Family members in Israel of those taken hostage during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack will also learn the fate of their loved ones.
On Thursday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed the cease-fire would start at 7 a.m. local time Friday (5 a.m. GMT).
He said the two sides had exchanged lists of those to be released, and the first group of 13 women and children held by Hamas would be freed Friday afternoon. Officials have said three Palestinians would be freed for every Israeli hostage.
Humanitarian aid for Palestinians will also begin to enter Gaza “as soon as possible,” al-Ansari said. He also said he hopes the “momentum” from the cease-fire will lead to an “end to this violence."
The cease-fire was originally set to begin Thursday morning, but was pushed to Friday when Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi announced a one-day delay without providing a reason.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
