Israel pounds Iran proxies in Lebanon as US assists with Hamas hostage negotiations in Gaza
The Israeli military continued to pound Hezbollah and Iran's other proxy terrorist groups in Lebanon on Sunday as media reports suggested there may be a tentative hostage release agreement with Hamas. Israel has allowed shipments of fueld and aid into Gaza, restarting some phone and internet communications.
incoming update…
Israeli secuirity and special forces conducted multiple overnight raids in the West Bank on Sunday, arresting 38 people and interrogating dozens more.
The raids targeted alleged terrorist activity in the Jenin and Balata refugee camps. The IDF says it confiscated 10 firearms and located "a number of warehouses containing improvised explosive devices," as well as a labratory for making explosives, according to spokesman Daniel Hagari.
"Since the beginning of the war, approximately 1,800 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria Division and the Bekaa and Valleys Division, approximately 1,100 of whom are affiliated with Hamas," Israeli forces said in a statement.
Israel has conducted a slew of operations in the West Bank in tandem with its war against Hamas in Gaza.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk promised to suspend anyone advocating for the "genocide of any group" from his X platform after being accused of amplifying an antisemitic trope earlier in the week.
"At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform," Musk wrote in a post on X.
"As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension," Musk wrote.
Musk faced some backlash earlier in the week over an exchange on X.
Charles Weber, who identifies himself as a Jewish conservative, wrote to his 14,800 followers, "To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting ‘Hitler was right’: You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces…"
Fox Business' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report
At a summit of leaders from more than 50 Arab and Muslim states held last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Israel’s military response in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre was fiercely condemned.
But what was missing from the gathering’s final statement was any immediate solution for the 2.3 million civilians of the Palestinian enclave, more than half of whom are now internally displaced after nearly six weeks of fighting.
While the final resolution called for an immediate end to "the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza" and made offers of humanitarian and financial aid to the Palestinians, not one country came forward with a viable solution, even temporarily, for the 1.5 million civilians who, according to the latest U.N. figures, are now internally displaced in the southern section of the Strip.
As the death toll in Gaza rises, thousands of civilians continue to flee the conflict and head southward, where the Israeli military has said it is safer and where truckloads of food, water, and medicine arrive daily via the Rafah Crossing with Egypt. The U.N. estimates 250,000 fled in the past week alone.
Some have questioned why nearby Arab countries, who have provided temporary shelter in the past to civilians from other regional conflicts, appear unwilling to even discuss sheltering the refugees from Gaza.
"Arab states have historically been divided with regard to their stance on the Palestinian people and numerous other significant issues," Ahed Al-Hindi, a senior fellow at the Center for Peace Communications, told Fox News Digital. "Although these states project solidarity with the Palestinian people, they hold divergent views on the most effective course of action."
Fox News' Ruth Marks Eglash contributed to this report
Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a global message to Jews on Sunday, warning them of increasing antisemitism, but nevertheless stating that Israel "is thriving in spite of it all."
Herzog's statement came on the heels of his virtual appearance at the March for Israel in Washington, D.C. last week, where tens of thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered.
“This is not only a war between Israel and Hamas. Israel may be fighting on the ground, but it is fighting the battle of the entire civilized world. We are determined to stand up to this evil," Herzog said. “In the wake of the massacres, we have seen a terrifying surge of antisemitism throughout the world. This fact has exposed the close link between antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment."
"Sisters and brothers, outside my window here in Jerusalem, I see an Israel that is thriving in spite of it all. As I speak, our sons and daughters in uniform are on the frontlines fighting to protect us. Israelis of every background are showing up for each other in remarkable ways. Jewish communities across the world are mobilizing with unprecedented energy. I receive offers of support and solidarity from every corner of the globe. Kol Yisrael Areyvim Ze LaZe. Israel is here for you, and you are here for Israel," he added.
Usama bin Laden, the Islamic jihadist who organized the 9/11 attacks against Americans over 20 years ago, has been back in the headlines this week after his "Letter to America" picked up attention on social media amid Israel's war against Hamas.
But those promoting it appear to be glossing over the deranged conspiracy theories and threats that the terror honcho pushes in the diatribe.
The two-decades-old piece of jihadist propaganda was wiped from The Guardian’s website earlier this week due to a surge in attention — "without full context" — it was getting after some influencers on TikTok began talking about it. Some users said it changed their worldviews. Others went as far as to say they realized bin Laden "was right."
Part of bin Laden's letter blamed America for supporting the "Israeli oppression of the Palestinians" and "the occupation" in the Holy Land.
After the trend gained some traction on TikTok, with 274 videos posted under the hashtag from Tuesday to Wednesday, a compilation of videos was uploaded again to X and gained over 35 million views, surpassing the 1.85 million views originally gained on TikTok.
Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report
Members of Congress belonging to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have not condemned the violent anti-Israel protest that targeted the headquarters of their own party in Washington, D.C., this week.
The offices of representatives Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Greg Casar, D-Texas; and Cori Bush, D-Mo., did not respond to Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment concerning the violence that erupted Wednesday when pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war rioted outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
None have released a public statement addressing the violence, other than Bush sharing a statement on X from left-wing group IfNotNow Movement blasting House Speaker Mike Johnson for his criticism of the protest.
U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) responded to what they said were 150 people "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The ensuing clash led to a number of injuries to police and protesters and led to the evacuation of multiple Democratic members of Congress and candidates attending a reception inside the building at the time.
USCP confirmed on X that six officers were injured during the clash, which included injuries ranging from minor cuts and pepper spray burns and punches from protesters.
Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Landon Mion contributed to this report.
Israeli Defense Forces identified three of its soldiers who have been killed in the fighting against Hamas on Sunday, saying their families had been notified.
IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari identified the soldiers as Yakir Biton, 34; Rani Tahan, 40, and Chen Yahalom, 35. Hagari did not detail how the soldiers had been killed, but the IDF has been engaged in dense urban warfare agaisnt Hamas in Gaza for multiple weeks.
Footage of the fighting shows Israeli forces firing tanks and shoulder-launched rockets at Hamas-occupied buildings as they work to dismantle the terrorist organization.
The Israeli Defense Forces said an aerial target that crossed from Lebanon was intercepted and that it will now strike Lebanon.
"An aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"In response, the IDF is striking in Lebanon," the post added.
Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report
Live Coverage begins here