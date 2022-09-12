November midterm elections: News and updates from the campaign trail

Democrat campaign group adds millions to beef up field organizing efforts to protect Senate majority

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is pouring millions into its field organizing efforts ahead of November's midterm elections in a bid to protect the party's majority in the Senate.

According to Politico, the DSCC will be adding $16 million to the already $30 million spent on its field programs, bringing the total investment to $46 million so far for the cycle.

The organization will be partnering with state Democratic parties, as well as campaigns, for the added investment.