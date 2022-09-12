Expand / Collapse search
November midterm elections: News and updates from the campaign trail

Live updates on the 2022 midterm campaigns from Fox News. Stay up-to-date about all events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterm races for the House and Senate, primary elections, and more!

Covered by: Thomas Phippen, Brandon Gillespie, Aubrie Spady, Kyle Morris, Paul Steinhauser and Haley Chi-Sing

Democrat campaign group adds millions to beef up field organizing efforts to protect Senate majority

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is pouring millions into its field organizing efforts ahead of November's midterm elections in a bid to protect the party's majority in the Senate.

According to Politico, the DSCC will be adding $16 million to the already $30 million spent on its field programs, bringing the total investment to $46 million so far for the cycle.

The organization will be partnering with state Democratic parties, as well as campaigns, for the added investment.

Posted by Brandon Gillespie

