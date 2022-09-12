November midterm elections: News and updates from the campaign trail
Live updates on the 2022 midterm campaigns from Fox News. Stay up-to-date about all events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterm races for the House and Senate, primary elections, and more!
incoming update…
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is pouring millions into its field organizing efforts ahead of November's midterm elections in a bid to protect the party's majority in the Senate.
According to Politico, the DSCC will be adding $16 million to the already $30 million spent on its field programs, bringing the total investment to $46 million so far for the cycle.
The organization will be partnering with state Democratic parties, as well as campaigns, for the added investment.
Live Coverage begins here