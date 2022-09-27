Midterm election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress in 2022
As Lt. Gov. John Fetterman seeks to change his perception amid attacks that he is soft on crime and supports releasing criminals, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania has released an ad featuring a local sheriff who formerly was caught up in a bribery scheme and made statements about not helping ICE enforce immigration laws.
"I'm a county sheriff veteran in Pennsylvania," says Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny in Fetterman's ad. "I'm sick of [GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz] talking about John Fetterman and crime. Here's the truth John gave a second chance to those who deserved it non-violent offenders marijuana users he voted with law enforcement experts nearly 90 percent of the time.
"He reunited families and protected our freedom and he saved taxpayer money. John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right. Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime, he only knows how to help himself."
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kilkenny testified in court that he and his law firm were pressured by a former mayor's office into funding a $5,000 night out for the mayor— which included tickets to a sold-out Eagles game and upscale dinner — while seeking a contract from the city.
Kilkenny stated that he did not consider the suspected bribe to be extortion, and the events happened before he was elected sheriff. Kilkenny was never charged in the FBI's bribery probe against the former mayor.
As sheriff, Kilkenny once stated that his office would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enter the courthouse and presumably make arrests of illegal immigrants who had been arrested on other charges — but only if ICE had a warrant.
“We’re not going to necessarily lend a helping hand, we’re not going to get in the way,” Kilkenny said of his stance on ICE.
With just weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, most Democrats running in tight re-election races still refuse to explain where they stand on abortion or if they support any limitations despite many making the issue a campaign centerpiece.
The silence from Democrats comes just days after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to explain President Joe Biden's specific stance on abortion during a press briefing Friday. Jean-Pierre was asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy if Biden favored any limits on abortion. Jean-Pierre avoided the question saying, "I'm not going to get into specifics here."
Fox News Digital reached out to more than two dozen Democrats running in this year's midterm elections to ask what limitations on abortion they supported, if any. Only Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., responded by directing Fox News Digital to previous statements.
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker says it is time to "get crime stopped," and he is taking aim at Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia over the issue that Republicans from coast to coast are spotlighting with six weeks to go until November's midterm elections.
Walker, in comments at a Black business roundtable discussion in Atlanta and in an interview with Fox News Digital, also highlighted his independence from Donald Trump, saying that the former president "don't run" him or his campaign for Senate.
Republican candidates, committees and allied groups in recent weeks have been hammering Democrats — both on the campaign trail and on the airwaves — over crime, an issue that national polls indicate voters trust Republicans over Democrats.
Walker, asked what he would do if elected to bring down crime rates, said on Monday that "one of the things you want to do right away is try to bring some type of trust between the citizen and the police."
With six weeks to go until November’s elections, a new public opinion poll in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania indicates that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is ahead of GOP nominee Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate, with Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano by double digits in the gubernatorial showdown.
Fetterman tops Oz, the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor, 51%-44% among those likely to vote in the general election, according to a Marist College Poll in Pennsylvania conducted Sept. 19-22 and released on Tuesday. Among a wider pool of all registered voters, the survey indicates Fetterman with a 10-point 51%-41% lead, with 7% of those questioned undecided.
"What is particularly unusual in these numbers, is that, with still six weeks to go, most voters have already picked sides," Marist College institute for Public Opinion Lee Miringoff highlighted. "Few Keystone voters are undecided or say they support a candidate but might vote differently.
"An average of all the recent public opinion surveys in the race compiled by Real Clear Politics indicates Fetterman with a 4.5-point advantage over Oz. The race between the two high-profile candidates to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is one of a handful across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in the midterm elections.
