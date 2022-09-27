Midterm election news and updates as Democrats, Republicans fight for control of Congress in 2022

As Lt. Gov. John Fetterman seeks to change his perception amid attacks that he is soft on crime and supports releasing criminals, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania has released an ad featuring a local sheriff who formerly was caught up in a bribery scheme and made statements about not helping ICE enforce immigration laws.

"I'm a county sheriff veteran in Pennsylvania," says Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny in Fetterman's ad. "I'm sick of [GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz] talking about John Fetterman and crime. Here's the truth John gave a second chance to those who deserved it non-violent offenders marijuana users he voted with law enforcement experts nearly 90 percent of the time.

"He reunited families and protected our freedom and he saved taxpayer money. John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right. Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime, he only knows how to help himself."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kilkenny testified in court that he and his law firm were pressured by a former mayor's office into funding a $5,000 night out for the mayor— which included tickets to a sold-out Eagles game and upscale dinner — while seeking a contract from the city.

Kilkenny stated that he did not consider the suspected bribe to be extortion, and the events happened before he was elected sheriff. Kilkenny was never charged in the FBI's bribery probe against the former mayor.

As sheriff, Kilkenny once stated that his office would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enter the courthouse and presumably make arrests of illegal immigrants who had been arrested on other charges — but only if ICE had a warrant.

“We’re not going to necessarily lend a helping hand, we’re not going to get in the way,” Kilkenny said of his stance on ICE.