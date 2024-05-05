Anti-Israel unrest persists on US campuses amid crackdown, looming graduations
More than 2,000 students have been arrested at anti-Israel protests on university campuses across the country in the past two weeks. Demonstrations persist despite the crackdown, however, and college administrations are growing desperate to deal with the protests before they can interfere with graduation and commencement ceremonies.
A group of anti-Israel protesters stole the keys to a building at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago campus on Saturday and barricaded themselves inside for several hours, despite being offered amnesty, administrators said.
A group began protesting in the north garden property at the campus before shoving a security guard and taking the keys to a museum, an Art Institute spokesperson told Fox News Digital. They then blocked emergency exits and barricaded the gates, officials said.
The school offered the protesters an alternative location to continue their protest on campus, which was was refused, officials said.
"During multiple rounds of negotiations, SAIC student protesters were promised amnesty from academic sanction and trespassing charges if they agreed to relocate," the spokesperson said. "The School also agreed to meet with a student group to discuss their demands."
After five hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the Chicago Police Department ended the protest and arrested 50 people.
The police union representing officers at University of California schools is criticizing UCLA administrators for the "lack of response" to violence that broke out at anti-Israel student protests on campus last week.
The union also called for an independent investigation into the response.
"UC administrators are solely responsible for the University’s response to campus protests, and they own all the fallout from those responses," Federated University Police Officers Association president Wade Stern said in a press release Saturday.
Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators set up an encampment on UCLA's campus in Royce Quad last week to demand that the university divest from companies and institutions that are "complicit in the Israeli occupation, apartheid, and genocide of the Palestinian people."
Early Wednesday morning, pro-Israel counter-protesters attacked the encampment, which started a clash between them and the anti-Israel protesters, Fox 11 reported. Fights broke out, fireworks were shot at demonstrators and items were thrown as part of the violence.
Law enforcement initially stood by while the violence unfolded, according to Fox 11. Local police in riot gear did not respond to the scene until hours later. Law enforcement eventually moved in and cleared the encampment, and more than 200 protesters were arrested.
""In the end, the encampment on Royce Quad was both unlawful and a breach of policy.," UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement Thursday. "It led to unsafe conditions on our campus and it damaged our ability to carry out our mission. It needed to come to an end."
