Anti-Israel unrest persists on US campuses amid crackdown, looming graduations

A group of anti-Israel protesters stole the keys to a building at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago campus on Saturday and barricaded themselves inside for several hours, despite being offered amnesty, administrators said.

A group began protesting in the north garden property at the campus before shoving a security guard and taking the keys to a museum, an Art Institute spokesperson told Fox News Digital. They then blocked emergency exits and barricaded the gates, officials said.

The school offered the protesters an alternative location to continue their protest on campus, which was was refused, officials said.

"During multiple rounds of negotiations, SAIC student protesters were promised amnesty from academic sanction and trespassing charges if they agreed to relocate," the spokesperson said. "The School also agreed to meet with a student group to discuss their demands."

After five hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the Chicago Police Department ended the protest and arrested 50 people.