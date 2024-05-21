NY v. Trump: Defense could rest Tuesday, triggering final stages of historic trial
Prosecutors rested their case Monday in the historic criminal trial of former President Trump, who faces charges of falsifying business records to cover up 2016 payments to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The defense could rest Tuesday, which would trigger the final stages of the trial.
incoming update…
Judge Juan Merchan could rule Tuesday morning on Trump defense attorneys’ motion to dismiss the case against the former president altogether after the prosecution rested its case following days of testimony from its star witness, Michael Cohen.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.
After Michael Cohen’s fourth day of testimony was complete, the prosecution rested its case, and Trump defense attorneys called two of their own witnesses.
At the end of court for the day, Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche asked for an immediate order of dismissal, saying there is "no evidence" that the filings or business records at the center of the case were false, that there are "absolutely no false business filings."
Blanche said there is no dispute that Cohen acted as a personal attorney for Trump in 2017 and that there is no evidence or intent by Trump to mislead, hide or falsify business records.
Blanche said there would be records of intent to defraud, if they existed, and that there were no other crimes being covered up. He said there was no evidence of anyone thinking of a campaign finance charge when the payment was made to Stormy Daniels or when Cohen and then-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg developed the repayment plan.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
Former President Trump blasted Judge Juan Merchan yet again in comments to the press before entering the courtroom for his New York criminal trial on Tuesday.
Trump argued that his defense team has essentially "won" the case already, and that Merchan should side "decisively" against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
"Any other judge would have thrown this case out," Trump said.
Tuesday's proceedings will begin with the defense team's first opportunity to call witnesses in the case, with the prosecution resting at the end of Monday's proceedings.
The defense team has already canceled plans to call at least one witness after Merchan drastically limited what the witness would be allowed to discuss. The witness, former FEC commissioner Brad Smith, would have testified regarding election laws.
Former President Trump summed up his thoughts on his New York criminal trial in just two words on social media before he appeared at the Manhattan courthouse on Monday.
"KANGAROO COURT!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump has railed against the case for weeks, in addition to criticizing Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for bringing it forward.
"'There weren’t any campaign violations committed by Trump,' Jonathan Turley," Trump also posted Tuesday morning.
The prosecution rested its case on Monday after Trump's defense team finished its cross examination of ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.
The defense now has the opportunity to call its own witnesses. It remains unclear whether they will call Trump to the stand.
Former President Donald Trump stepped away from his ongoing hush money trial to hold a high-priced campaign fundraiser in Lexington, Ky.
Tickets for the exclusive event, held in May, reportedly started at $25,000, as Trump continues raising money for his 2024 presidential bid. The fundraiser was held on a Wednesday, the mid-week break Trump gets from his ongoing hush money trial in New York City.
The event was highly exclusive, but a Republican strategist told FOX 56 that it was "a natural fit" to hold an event in the city.
“Obviously, he has the fund-raising chairs of his campaign committee, the Crafts, here in Lexington. So, I think it’s a natural fit to come in. And there are a certain number of high-level donors that you can get, and this is certainly a high-level donor event,” Tres Watson, a GOP strategist, told FOX 56.
Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report
Through courtroom testimony in NY v. Trump, it was discovered that former Trump ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen, who is now the prosecution’s ‘star witness,’ made millions off of his life story.
On May 14, Trump attorney Todd Blanche played for Cohen a clip of his “Mea Culpa” podcast, and later asked if the disbarred attorney ever said Trump needs to wear handcuffs and be perp walked.
After Cohen said he couldn’t recall, he confirmed however that he makes money from “Mea Culpa,” while clarifying it is unfair to say he is motivated by fame or publicity in doing so.
When Cohen’s memoir “Disloyal” was released, Cohen made $2 million.
Cohen also published another book, “Revenge: How Donald Trump weaponized the U.S. Department of Justice Against His Critics,” which also likely made him a hefty sum.
Fox News’ Maria Paronich contributed to this report.
Todd Blanche is former President Trump’s defense attorney. Blanche joined Trump’s legal team last year on the eve of his arraignment in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case.
Blanche previously represented Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman. Manafort was charged as part of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in 2019, and pleaded guilty to foreign lobbying and witness tampering, as well as tax fraud and conspiracy.
Blanche successfully got a criminal case against Manafort dismissed in the same courthouse that is holding the Trump criminal trial.
Blanche is leading the cross-examination of the prosecution’s “star witness” Michael Cohen.
NY v. Trump ‘star witness’ Michael Cohen reportedly forged an unlikely friendship with a famously long-term nemesis of his former confidant Donald Trump.
Reports surfaced last week that comedian Rosie O’Donnell texted with Cohen while he testified last week, urging him to “breathe,” “relax” and “tell the truth.”
“[u] got this” “i (sic) love you,” some of the messages read according to Breitbart News.
When O’Donnell offered more words of encouragement, Cohen wrote back, “Thank you and truly love you.”
O’Donnell’s bad blood toward Trump began in 2006, when she took issue on “The View” with his decision not to fire a Miss USA contestant for drug use.
She lit into Trump, at one point calling him a “snake oil salesman on ‘Little House on the Prairie,” to which he replied by calling her a “real loser.”
Ever since, Trump occasionally tosses insults her way, including during a 2016 Fox News debate when he was asked about calling women various disparaging names.
“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump replied to raucous audience laughter.
Live Coverage begins here