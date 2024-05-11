Anti-Israel campus protests continue as police clear encampments, make arrests
Police have arrested more than 2,800 at anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the United States which are ongoing. Students and outside agitators opposed to the war in Gaza have demanded that colleges and universities fully divest from Israel and set up illegal encampments, refusing to move until their demands are met.
incoming update…
Golden Together, a nonpartisan group in California, is pressing universities and lawmakers to restore the state's many cancelled graduation ceremonies.
Headed by California Republican Steve Hilton and former Democratic state Sen. Gloria Romero, Golden Together claims university and state leaders are failing to stand up to "the mob" and must restore normalcy to campuses.
"We feel very strongly that nobody has been speaking up for the majority of hardworking students who want and expect to complete their studies in the normal way, to have one of the most important moments of their lives, their commencement, their graduation, carry on as normal instead of it being disrupted by this vocal and sometimes violent minority," Hilton, a former Fox News host and political adviser, told Fox News Digital Friday.
"Instead of standing up to the mob, the people in charge both at UCLA, specifically, the University of California generally — 'cause you see this at other UC campuses — and the political leadership of the state, they’ve done absolutely nothing," he said. "They’ve done nothing to insist that classes go on as normal."
The City of Portland has added an extra police bicycling crew to its bureau, and Mayor Ted Wheeler said it's a welcome addition to a crew that's already made an impact.
"The @PortlandPolice Central Bike Squad has made a tremendous impact downtown - and we're excited to announce they are expanding. A new team of 4 officers and 1 sergeant will now work evenings and weekends," the mayor tweeted.
The new force adds four officers and one sergeant to its existing five members, of which the team already works Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new team of five will work shifts Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight. That schedule could be adjusted for special missions, officials said.
“I am thrilled to be in a position to expand the Central Bike Squad,” Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day said. “Our Bike Squad does incredible work Downtown and growing the team will only improve upon that work. In addition, adding resources to our Bike Squad furthers my goals of transforming the dynamic between police and the public and reducing crime and the fear of crime.”
Although the police department said its bike crew "will strategically address crime and livability issues, including drug dealing, unlawful weapons possession, stolen vehicles, graffiti, and other vandalism," it will focus on downtown and the entertainment district.
Portland State University has been a hotspot for anti-Israel protesters in the last two weeks. One week ago, PPB arrested 30 protesters who took over the PSU library twice in one day.
University of Pennsylvania officials said less than a third of the protesters arrested Friday during anti-Israel protests on campus were students.
"Penn police have now confirmed 9 Penn students were among the 33 individuals arrested — the other 24 individuals have no Penn affiliation," the university said in a statement.
"The arrested individuals were given code violation notices for defiant trespass and were released quickly throughout the morning. Upon searching the encampment, Penn police recovered several homemade weapons devised chains, bolts, and other metal parts."
“At approximately 5:30am this morning, Penn Police, with support from the Philadelphia Police Department, took steps to remove the unauthorized encampment on College Green,” a spokesperson said. “Protestors were given multiple warnings that they were trespassing and offered the opportunity to voluntarily leave and avoid citation.
“Those who chose to stay did so knowing that they would be arrested and removed,” the spokesperson added. “Approximately 33 individuals were arrested without incident and cited for defiant trespass.”
Interim UPenn President J. Larry Jameson and other top university officials released a joint statement this morning saying the encampment’s removal was an “unfortunate but necessary step to prevent violence, restore operations, and return our campus to our community.”
“We have worked with serious intention for nearly two weeks to engage the protestors on College Green, who were notified on April 26th -- the second day of the encampment -- that they were in violation of Penn’s policies,” the administrators wrote. “This outreach has been met by unreasonable demands and a dangerous escalation of the encampment.”
Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.
Thursday's anti-Israel protests at the New School in New York City resulted in more than 10 protesters taken into custody, per the NYPD.
In a statement provided to Fox News Digital by DCPI, "On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 1600 hours, police responded to a demonstration that took place at 63 5 Avenue, within the confines of the 6 Precinct."
"The demonstration concluded at 2155 hours. A total of 11 individuals were taken into custody."
Charges filed included harassment, disorderly conduct (obstructing traffic), escape, and criminal mischief.
Of those taken into custody, ages ranged from 22 to 46. One was labeled as 'undomiciled.'
Fox News Digital has reached out to the New School for comment.
Nearly 2,900 people have been arrested at 57 colleges and universities across the U.S. since the protest movement began at Columbia University in late April, according to the Associated Press. Some colleges have cracked down on protesters immediately, while others tolerated the demonstrations up until there was a threat of violence.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Fox News Senior National Correspondent William LaJeunesse joined Special Report Friday to report on increasing radical student recruitment efforts present at anti-Israel protests on college campuses nationwide.
"Armed struggle is enshrined in law," showed one confiscated pamphlet. Another, "We are not satisfied with co-existence."
Going beyond extremist and violent rhetoric, weapons were discovered. Chains, steel cables and buckets of rocks were found and subsequently confiscated by authorities at UT Austin demonstrations last month.
More documents obtained by Fox News purportedly "celebrat[e] the death of innocent Jews and the elimination of Israel."
Of 79 arrested at UT Austin, 45 were not affiliated with the University. LaJeunesse reported that experts believe "extremist documents lure students in using their sympathy for Palestinians to introduce more extreme views."
At UCLA on Monday, campus police detained 40 anti-Israel protesters who had metal pipes, chains, epoxy padlocks and documents encouraging vandalism on their persons.
Flags representing the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine are present at most college campus protests nationwide, which the DNI classifies as a "Syria-based terrorist group."
Live Coverage begins here