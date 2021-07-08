LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa prompts warnings for North Carolina, Mid-Atlantic

incoming update…
Elsa is currently moving across southeastern Georgia and parts of South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. ET advisory.
The post said affected residents may experience heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. The area is expected to be impacted the entire night before it reaches the mid-Atlantic by Thursday night.
Tropical Storm Elsa's 45 mph maximum sustained winds were centered over southern Georgia as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The storm was moving north-northeast at around 14 mph, but is expected to turn northeast overnight and pick up speed by late Thursday after passing through the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Center.
Areas between southern Georgia and South Carolina's Lowcountry are expected to see 3 to 5 inches of rain, with up to 8 in some areas. The rest of the East Coast up to New England could see between 1 and 3 inches.
