LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa prompts warnings for North Carolina, Mid-Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa moves across parts of Georgia

Elsa is currently moving across southeastern Georgia and parts of South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. ET advisory.

The post said affected residents may experience heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. The area is expected to be impacted the entire night before it reaches the mid-Atlantic by Thursday night.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1412974483564941312/photo/1