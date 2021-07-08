Expand / Collapse search
Published
LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa prompts warnings for North Carolina, Mid-Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one as it hit Florida and parts of Georgia. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is now moving along the coast.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche, Fox News Staff, Brie Stimson and David Aaro

Tropical Storm Elsa moves across parts of Georgia

Tropical Storm Elsa can cause flash flooding in parts of Georgia and South Carolina in the overnight hours

Elsa is currently moving across southeastern Georgia and parts of South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. ET advisory. 

The post said affected residents may experience heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. The area is expected to be impacted the entire night before it reaches the mid-Atlantic by Thursday night.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1412974483564941312/photo/1

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Tropical Storm Elsa crosses southern Georgia

Elsa packed 45 mph winds more than nine hours after making landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa's 45 mph maximum sustained winds were centered over southern Georgia as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm was moving north-northeast at around 14 mph, but is expected to turn northeast overnight and pick up speed by late Thursday after passing through the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Center.

Areas between southern Georgia and South Carolina's Lowcountry are expected to see 3 to 5 inches of rain, with up to 8 in some areas. The rest of the East Coast up to New England could see between 1 and 3 inches.

Posted by Fox News Staff

Live Coverage begins here