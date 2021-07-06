Expand / Collapse search
Published
LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll rises to 28 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches state

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida.

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, eyes Florida

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, July 5, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa over western Cuba with strong rain and winds

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida.

Heavy rain from the storm will hit Cuba and the Cayman Islands through Monday night, which the National Hurricane Center warned could cause significant mudslides in Cuba.

The storm is expected to batter Central and Western Cuba overnight before it continues to parts of the Florida Keys and Florida’s Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Posted by David Aaro

Florida mayor: Condo collapse rescue crews did everything possible to find missing pets

Demolition teams bring down the unstable remainder of the Champlain Towers South condo building, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The work to demolish the remains had suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said Sunday it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday.

The building was imploded on Sunday night, more than a week after it had partially collapsed, killing more than two dozen people and leaving more than 115 still missing.

Prior to the demolition, rescue teams conducted full sweeps looking for animals, searching every possible hiding place and — in the areas that were not accessible — using ladders on high-lift cranes to look through what was left of the 12-story building, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

Posted by David Aaro

Live Coverage begins here