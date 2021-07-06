LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll rises to 28 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches state

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, eyes Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida.

Heavy rain from the storm will hit Cuba and the Cayman Islands through Monday night, which the National Hurricane Center warned could cause significant mudslides in Cuba.

The storm is expected to batter Central and Western Cuba overnight before it continues to parts of the Florida Keys and Florida’s Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

