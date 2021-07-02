LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll remains at 18; relief efforts enter 9th day

Surfside condo collapse: Officials planning for 'likely' demolition of remaining structure

As rescuers in Surfside, Florida, continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Champlain Towers South, officials have started planning for the "likely" demolition of the remaining structure, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday evening.

"This is a decision we need to make extremely carefully and methodically as we consider all the possible impacts to the pile of debris and to our search and rescue operation," the mayor said.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said it would likely take weeks before officials schedule the demolition. Engineers are currently looking at different methods about how to proceed "to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations," he said.

