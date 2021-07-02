Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Miami condo collapse death toll remains at 18; relief efforts enter 9th day

Officials are preparing for the likely demolition of the remaining building

Covered by: Fox News, Greg Norman and David Aaro

FAA extends flight restrictions at Surfside collapse site

A Coast Guard boat patrols in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building on Thursday. (AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration says flight restrictions imposed over the Champlain Towers South collapse site will now remain in place for the rest of the month. 

“The #FAA and @MiamiDadeFire have an important message for drone pilots: Stay clear of recovery efforts in the area around the Surfside building collapse in Miami Beach, FL,” the agency said in a tweet, warning that violators “may be prosecuted.” 

Posted by Greg Norman

Surfside condo collapse: Officials planning for 'likely' demolition of remaining structure

FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)

As rescuers in Surfside, Florida, continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Champlain Towers South, officials have started planning for the "likely" demolition of the remaining structure, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday evening.

"This is a decision we need to make extremely carefully and methodically as we consider all the possible impacts to the pile of debris and to our search and rescue operation," the mayor said. 

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said it would likely take weeks before officials schedule the demolition. Engineers are currently looking at different methods about how to proceed "to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations," he said.

Posted by David Aaro

Live Coverage begins here