LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescuers await 'all clear' signal after explosives bring down condo building

The still-standing portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, was brought down using explosives Sunday night

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

Surfside condo building’s standing portion brought down with explosives

The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The still-standing portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, was brought down using explosives Sunday night.

The move occurred after 10 p.m. ET, 11 days after the shocking collapse of much of the residential Champlain Towers structure on June 24 that resulted in 24 confirmed deaths, with 121 people still unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade County officials.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the demolition of the remaining portion of the building was a necessary step for crews to continue their search for any possible survivors of the disaster.

Search crews will resume sifting through the rubble after the demolition as soon as they receive an "all clear" signal from site managers, the mayor said.

Posted by David Aaro

Live Coverage begins here