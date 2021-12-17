Kim Potter trial: Former police officer accused of manslaughter expected to testify: LIVE UPDATES

Police psychologist testimony moves to cross-examination

After approximately 45 minutes, Dr. Laurence Miller's testimony is turned over to the prosecution for cross-examination.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge is questioning Dr. Miller about his background working with local and national police departments and organizations. She acknowledges that he is identified on one police website as a "police columnist." He agrees.

He is also being questioned about what he has written in some of these columns.

Miller also provided expert testimony in the murder trial for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was accused of fatally shooting Laquan McDonald in 2014. Van Dyke was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.