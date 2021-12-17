Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kim Potter trial: Former police officer accused of manslaughter expected to testify: LIVE UPDATES

Kim Potter, the veteran former Brooklyn Center police officer, is expected to take the stand before the defense rests its case in her Minneapolis manslaughter trial. Potter, 49, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April 2021.

Police psychologist testimony moves to cross-examination

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec.17, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

After approximately 45 minutes, Dr. Laurence Miller's testimony is turned over to the prosecution for cross-examination.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge is questioning Dr. Miller about his background working with local and national police departments and organizations. She acknowledges that he is identified on one police website as a "police columnist." He agrees.

He is also being questioned about what he has written in some of these columns.

Miller also provided expert testimony in the murder trial for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was accused of fatally shooting Laquan McDonald in 2014. Van Dyke was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Posted by Stephanie Pagones

Expert witness called to the stand in first witness testimony of the day

Day 12 of the manslaughter trial against Kim Potter begins with an expert witness.

Dr. Laurence Miller took the stand in the Hennepin County courtroom in Minneapolis shortly after 9 a.m. local time. Miller is a police psychologist who has been licensed since 1990, and specializes in clinical psychology, forensic psychology, applying to cases involving law, and police psychology.

He calls police psychology a "hybrid specialty," in which person will "apply behavioral science to various aspects of law enforcement." He has studied police psychology for 20 to 25 years, he says.

Miller notes that he charged the defense a flat fee of $30,000 for his involvement and testimony in the case.

Posted by Stephanie Pagones

Kim Potter taking the witness stand is 'a do-or-die strategy,' attorney says

In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

All eyes are now on Kim Potter as the former suburban Minneapolis police officer is expected to testify in her own defense on Friday, Fox New Digital's Paul Best reports. 

Potter, a 26-year police veteran, is facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges after shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in April when she mistook her Taser for her handgun. 

After the prosecution rested its case Thursday morning, Judge Regina Chu asked Potter if she still wanted to testify. 

"Yes, your honor," Potter responded, verbally addressing the court for one of the first times. "I’ll testify."

Read more here.

Posted by Fox News

Kim Potter trial: Daunte Wright, repeat offender killed by ex-cop, appears in yet another felony com

This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)

EXCLUSIVE: A previously undisclosed juvenile felony petition from Minneapolis alleges that Daunte Wright, who died in a police-involved shooting in April, was involved in yet another crime in 2017, Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz reports.

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is on trial for Wright's death, facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Wright’s father, Arbuey Wright, took the stand Wednesday as a character witness to provide "spark of life" testimony regarding his son. He said they had a close-knit family, and his son held "a lot of different jobs," including one at a footwear store where the father was manager.

"It was great. It was challenging to work with my son," Aubrey Wright said. "I tried to let him understand the difference between, ‘We’re at work. I’m your boss,’ and, ‘At home, I’m your dad.'"

...

But court documents from multiple cases paint a portrait of Daunte Wright as a career criminal, not a gainfully employed family man.

Read more here.

Posted by Fox News

Live Coverage begins here