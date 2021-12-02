Josh Duggar trial: Jurors can hear past molestation evidence in child porn trial: LIVE UPDATES
Josh Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. His trial started on Wednesday. Duggar has pleaded not guilty in the case and his attorneys have said they plan to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.”
Jurors in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges can hear evidence that he admitted to molesting four girls nearly 20 years ago, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks rejected a motion by Duggar’s attorneys to prevent the evidence from being heard as his child pornography trial began.
Duggar's child pornography hearing kicked off on Wednesday with an opening statement from prosecutors.
"You're going to see images of children, some as young as seven. These children are being sexually assaulted, violated, and exploited," the prosecution said aloud, according to a Sun reporter in court.
"We ask that you hold him accountable," the prosecution continued after speaking of the charges the former television star is facing. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. - Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report
The prosecution showed the jury images of child pornography found on a computer inside Josh Duggar's dealership during the trial.
The images depicted children of different ages, some as young as seven-years-old, according to local outlet 5 News Online.
The prosecution claimed the images were found by agents on a computer at Duggar's car dealership.
The defense questioned how agents were able to track the IP addresses, the outlet reported.
Duggar's defense claimed in court that the images were not downloaded by him.
Wednesday's court session ended as the defense questioned a special agent. His issuance of a search warrant led to the confiscation of two computers and Duggar's cell phone, according to 5 News Online.
