Josh Duggar trial: Jurors can hear past molestation evidence in child porn trial: LIVE UPDATES

Judge rejects defense attorney's motion to prevent evidence from being heard

Jurors in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges can hear evidence that he admitted to molesting four girls nearly 20 years ago, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks rejected a motion by Duggar’s attorneys to prevent the evidence from being heard as his child pornography trial began.

Duggar's child pornography hearing kicked off on Wednesday with an opening statement from prosecutors.

"You're going to see images of children, some as young as seven. These children are being sexually assaulted, violated, and exploited," the prosecution said aloud, according to a Sun reporter in court.

"We ask that you hold him accountable," the prosecution continued after speaking of the charges the former television star is facing. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. - Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report