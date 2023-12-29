Freed Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity: 'I went through a Holocaust'

Four individuals executed by Iran after officials claim ties to Mossad in Israel

Iran executed four Israeli citizens this week, alleging they were members of intelligence network Mossad.

Local media from inside the Islamic country reported the four agents were executed and multiple other accused agents sentenced to prison.

Iran identified the four Israeli citizens killed as Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi.

Namazi was the only female victim.

Iranian officials accused the alleged agents of targeting members of Iran's own intelligence community by setting fire to their cars and

Tensions between the two countries are already at a boiling point after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed one of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's most famous generals.

Gen. Razi Mousavi was buried north of Tehran on Thursday in a flag-drapped basket.