Freed Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity: 'I went through a Holocaust'
An Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas spoke out, describing her terrifying captivity. Mia Schem was freed after more than 50 days.
Iran executed four Israeli citizens this week, alleging they were members of intelligence network Mossad.
Local media from inside the Islamic country reported the four agents were executed and multiple other accused agents sentenced to prison.
Iran identified the four Israeli citizens killed as Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi.
Namazi was the only female victim.
Iranian officials accused the alleged agents of targeting members of Iran's own intelligence community by setting fire to their cars and
Tensions between the two countries are already at a boiling point after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed one of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's most famous generals.
Gen. Razi Mousavi was buried north of Tehran on Thursday in a flag-drapped basket.
Mia Schem, a woman taken hostage by Hamas during the bloody Oct. 7 attacks and released back to safety in November, is opening up about her experiences in the terrorists' custody.
“It was important for me to reflect on the true situation of the people living in Gaza – who they are, and what I went through there," she told told Israeli news outlet Channel 13.
Schem, 21, told Channel 13 that while she was being held hostage by Hamas , she was transported into residential houses of the Gaza Strip.
“These are families under Hamas. In retrospect, I suddenly realized that I was with a family," she told the outlet. "Suddenly, I started asking myself questions. Why am I in a family’s house? Why are there children here? Why is there a woman here?”
Schem is a French-Israeli dual citizen who was abducted from a party in Kibbutz Re'im on Oct. 7.
“I will never forget this date,” Mia wrote earlier this month in a post on social media. “The pain and the fear, the hard sights, the friends who won’t come back, and the ones we have to bring back. But we will still win – we will still dance!”
