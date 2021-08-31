Ida devastates Louisiana, may take days to learn extent of damage: LIVE UPDATES

Louisiana governor fears additional deaths in wake of Ida

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said that given the level of destruction from Hurricane Ida the state will likely have "many more confirmed fatalities.”

The storm has been blamed for at least two deaths — a motorist who drowned in New Orleans and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.

“There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made,” Edwards told a news conference, according to the AP. “But what I can tell you is we are going to work hard every day to deliver as much assistance as we can.”