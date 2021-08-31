Expand / Collapse search
Ida devastates Louisiana, may take days to learn extent of damage: LIVE UPDATES

Hurricane Ida roared into Louisiana on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland. The storm killed at least two people and knocked out power in New Orleans. Officials said it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired and the Associated Press reported that with impassable roads and poor cellphone service, it could be a while before the full extent of damage is understood.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche

1Post
Louisiana governor fears additional deaths in wake of Ida

Jeremy Hodges climbs up the side of his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said that given the level of destruction from Hurricane Ida the state will likely have "many more confirmed fatalities.”

The storm has been blamed for at least two deaths — a motorist who drowned in New Orleans and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.

“There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made,” Edwards told a news conference, according to the AP. “But what I can tell you is we are going to work hard every day to deliver as much assistance as we can.”

