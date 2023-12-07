Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Last Update

Israel-Hamas war reaches 2-month mark with IDF calling Palestinian terrorists 'enemy of humanity'

The Israel Defense Forces say Hamas has launched 12 rockets toward southern Israel on Wednesday as the conflict in the Middle East has reached the 2-month mark.

Covered by: Andrea Vacchiano, Greg Norman and Elizabeth Pritchett

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Coverage for this event has ended.

Pinned

Hamas launched 12 rockets toward southern Israel near UN facility: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces said on X, formerly Twitter, that Hamas launched 12 rockets toward southern Israel on Wednesday.

In the post, the IDF asked the United Nations if it heard a "loud noise" and added a map showing the UN facility not far from the site where the rockets were launched.

"Hamas is the enemy of humanity and makes itself a threat to the entire world," the IDF wrote.

Thursday marks two months of war between Israel and Hamas since the terrorist group conducted its attack on the Jewish State on Oct. 7.

Posted by Elizabeth Pritchett

Live Coverage begins here