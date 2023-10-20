Jordan holds news conference on House speaker race after GOP holdouts prevented 3rd vote on Thursday
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, to hold a news conference to provide an update on the speaker race as he presses forward in his bid to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives. He is also meeting with the holdouts who have refused to back him.
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican form Ohio, is expected to hold a news conference at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, the House Judiciary Committee announced. It will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building.
Jordan, the Chair of the Committee, has said he is continuing to pursue his bid for speaker.
The address is expected to provide an update on the House speaker race, after GOP leadership canceled a third vote on Thursday. Jordan received the most of any Republican candidates but failed to gain a majority.
Jordan has reportedly expressed support for temporarily granting additional powers to Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is currently the speaker pro tempore.
Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican nominee for speaker, spent much of Thursday talking with Republican holdouts following a second failed vote to win the speakership.
House Republicans huddled behind closed doors for nearly four hours earlier in the day after plans for an afternoon vote. Jordan, R-Ohio, said a third vote would not be held on Thursday and instead expressed support for a plan to remain the nominee for speaker while granting additional powers to Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is currently the speaker pro tempore.
The proposal for an interim speaker was not well received among many Republicans, Fox News reported.
Jordan, R-Ohio, also met in private with several colleagues Thursday afternoon, many of whom said they had not changed their minds about his speaker bid.
Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., told reporters that the meeting wasn't about changing the minds of the holdouts, but about changing Jordan's mind.
“He failed his moment of leadership when he failed Steve Scalise and that was pretty much everyone’s opinion," Rutherford said.
Following the conversation with holdouts, Jordan said "it was a good discussion."
Fox News' Thomas Phippen contributed reporting.
