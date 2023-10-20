Jordan holds news conference on House speaker race after GOP holdouts prevented 3rd vote on Thursday

Jordan expected to hold news conference at 8 am

Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican form Ohio, is expected to hold a news conference at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, the House Judiciary Committee announced. It will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building.

Jordan, the Chair of the Committee, has said he is continuing to pursue his bid for speaker.

The address is expected to provide an update on the House speaker race, after GOP leadership canceled a third vote on Thursday. Jordan received the most of any Republican candidates but failed to gain a majority.

Jordan has reportedly expressed support for temporarily granting additional powers to Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is currently the speaker pro tempore.