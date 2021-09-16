Gabby Petito: Search for missing woman continues; Brian Laundrie is person of interest: LIVE UPDATES
Utah investigators have not ruled out a potential connection between two high-profile cases in the scenic campgrounds around Moab – a grisly double-homicide that left newlyweds dead and an apparent lovers’ quarrel involving a woman who has since gone missing.
The Johnny Mac Foundation, a nonprofit formed by the wife of FDNY firefighter who passed away from 9/11 related cancer, is raising money to assist in the search for Gabby Petito.
Petito was raised in Blue Point on Long Island, and her mother is a long-term volunteer and current Johnny Mac Foundation Board Member.
"We are heartbroken and want to do anything we can to help find this beautiful soul," the foundation wrote on its website.
Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, were last seen on Aug. 13 at Woody’s Tavern on Main Street in Moab. They were found shot to death in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road five days later.
Deputies have not yet identified a suspect, the spokesman said, and they are investigating all possible leads.
A friend discovered the victims partially undressed and riddled with bullet wounds, according to a warrant obtained by the Salt Lake City-based FOX 13.
Schulte worked nearby at a co-op grocery store called Moonflower – the organic, herb-scented bodega where Gabby Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, got into an emotional argument that prompted a police response on Aug. 12.
The proximity of time and location prompted speculation that the two separate incidents may share another connection.
