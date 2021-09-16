Gabby Petito: Search for missing woman continues; Brian Laundrie is person of interest: LIVE UPDATES

New York nonprofit based in Gabby Petito's hometown raising funds to assist in the search for her

The Johnny Mac Foundation, a nonprofit formed by the wife of FDNY firefighter who passed away from 9/11 related cancer, is raising money to assist in the search for Gabby Petito.

Petito was raised in Blue Point on Long Island, and her mother is a long-term volunteer and current Johnny Mac Foundation Board Member.

"We are heartbroken and want to do anything we can to help find this beautiful soul," the foundation wrote on its website.