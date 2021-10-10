Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search continues as her family retrieves memorial items: LIVE UPDATES

Chris Laundrie's search efforts could be positive sign, former agents say

Former FBI agents Terry Turchie and Bryanna Fox say Chris Laundrie's efforts to help law enforcement search for his fugitive son on Thursday may signal more attempts to assist authorities.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is a person of interest in the killing of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.

"Watch and listen for any indication that he's continuing to help them," Turchie, who spent a year in the North Carolina mountains between 1998 and 1999 leading the hunt for fugitive Olympic bomber Eric Robert Rudolph, told Fox News.

"That would be indicative of a breakthrough. … If [Chris Laundrie] is really sincere in wanting to help the law enforcement … and the FBI, and he has nothing to fear, then he's going to sit down and start just talking."

Click here to read more on Fox News.