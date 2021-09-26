Gabby Petito funeral planned for Sunday as Brian Laundrie remains missing: LIVE UPDATES
Funeral services for Gabby Petito will be held in Holbrook, Long Island, on Sunday, one week after her remains were found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Investigators are continuing their search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie who has a warrant out for his arrest. His parents said they last saw him on Sept.14 headed for the Carlton Reserve near his North Port, Florida home.
incoming update…
A group of mourners held a candlelight vigil in North Port, Florida, Brian Laundrie's hometown, dedicated to the memory of Gabby Petito on Saturday night.
The attendees released butterflies in her honor. "The Candlelight vigil for #GabbyPetito in Florida was beautiful tonight," attendee Brandon Krum wrote on Twitter. "A little butterfly even landed on a #JusticeForGabby flyer."
The vigil was held a day after Gabby's hometown of Blue Point, Long Island, lit candles for her.
Live Coverage begins here