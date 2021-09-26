Gabby Petito funeral planned for Sunday as Brian Laundrie remains missing: LIVE UPDATES

Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Gabby in Laundrie's Florida hometown on Saturday

A group of mourners held a candlelight vigil in North Port, Florida, Brian Laundrie's hometown, dedicated to the memory of Gabby Petito on Saturday night.

The attendees released butterflies in her honor. "The Candlelight vigil for #GabbyPetito in Florida was beautiful tonight," attendee Brandon Krum wrote on Twitter. "A little butterfly even landed on a #JusticeForGabby flyer."

The vigil was held a day after Gabby's hometown of Blue Point, Long Island, lit candles for her.