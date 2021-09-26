Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Gabby Petito case - packed crowd pays tribute to 'America's daughter'

Friends, family and others touched by Gabby Petito's life and loss gather to remember her Sunday in Holbrook, New York.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A sign is seen during Gabby Petito's memorial service in Holbrook, New York, U.S., September 26, 2021.  
    REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gabby Petito's stepdad Jim Schmidt (L) is seen after the Gabby Petito memorial service in Holbrook, New York, U.S., September 26, 2021. 
    REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Mourners gather at a funeral home to pay respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues for a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito is holding a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. 
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     A woman wipes her tears after attending the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Mourners gather at a funeral home to pay respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues for a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito is holding a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. 
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     People wear T-shirts with images of Petito as they attend the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. 
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People leave a viewing during Gabby Petito's memorial service in Holbrook, New York, U.S., September 26, 2021.  
    REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: A person cries outside of a funeral home after paying respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues into a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito is holding a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. 
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Mourners gather at a funeral home to pay respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues into a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito is holding a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. 
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     A woman places a decoration near a poster after attending the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. 
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: First responders gather at a funeral home to pay respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues into a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito is holding a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People attend the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. 
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     A woman carries a placard in honor of Petito as people attend the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. 
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Mourners gather at a funeral home to pay respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues into a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito holds a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. 
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/gabby-petito-memorial-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    HOLBROOK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Mourners gather at a funeral home to pay respects to Gabby Petito on September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, New York. As the search continues for a second week in Florida to find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest, the family of Gabby Petito is holding a public funeral in her hometown of Long Island. 
    Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
