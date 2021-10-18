Brian Laundrie manhunt: Protester hammers posters in front of family home: LIVE UPDATES
A protester returned twice to the Laundrie family's North Port, Florida, home to express his dismay that the fugitive has not been apprehended.
A protester visited the outside of Brian Laundrie’s family’s North Port, Florida, home early Monday morning to organize signs on the front lawn and call for a break through in the case.
The protester, who identified himself as Frankie Santana, said he lives in the area and has been following the case since Day One. He grew emotional and said he personalized Gabby Petito’s killing because it involves his hometown.
He said it is incumbent on the Laundries to tell authorities what they know about the situation.
“We’re going to get justice for you, Gabby,” he yelled while choking up. “We will.”
He returned later with two posters and hammered them into the lawn. He yelled to the house that he hopes the parents aren't getting sleep because he is not.
Laundrie and Petito were traveling in a van from New York to Oregon over the summer before Petito's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.
The FBI discovered her remains eight days later at a dispersed camping area within Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. Laundrie is wanted on debit card fraud charges and a person of interest in Petito's killing, which a coroner on Tuesday ruled as homicide by strangulation.
Steve Bertolino, Laundrie’s lawyer, has defended the family and has pointed out that Laundrie has only been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Petito. "At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him," he said after the autopsy report.
The first fundraiser for the new Gabby Petito Foundation saw a line out the door when it kicked off Sunday afternoon in her Long Island hometown.
An estimated 200 people stopped in to pay their respects in the first hour of a planned six-hour event at 89 North, a rock venue in Patchogue, New York, which is ten minutes from where Gabby grew up in Blue Point, according to staff members and the volunteer doorman.
Petito’s story has touched the hearts of people across the country – with many referring to the travel-blogging 22-year-old as "America’s daughter." The fundraiser for a charity in her honor aimed at aiding the families of other missing persons drew supporters ranging from local business owners to civil servants and other citizens Sunday.
A fundraiser for the Gabby Petito Foundation held on Long Island Sunday raised nearly $14,000.
The fundraiser, which featured live music, food, drinks, a raffle, and an auction, raised a total of over $13,700.
Live Coverage begins here