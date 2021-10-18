Brian Laundrie manhunt: Protester hammers posters in front of family home: LIVE UPDATES

'We're going to get justice for you, Gabby,' the protester said

A protester visited the outside of Brian Laundrie’s family’s North Port, Florida, home early Monday morning to organize signs on the front lawn and call for a break through in the case.

The protester, who identified himself as Frankie Santana, said he lives in the area and has been following the case since Day One. He grew emotional and said he personalized Gabby Petito’s killing because it involves his hometown.

He said it is incumbent on the Laundries to tell authorities what they know about the situation.

“We’re going to get justice for you, Gabby,” he yelled while choking up. “We will.”

He returned later with two posters and hammered them into the lawn. He yelled to the house that he hopes the parents aren't getting sleep because he is not.

Laundrie and Petito were traveling in a van from New York to Oregon over the summer before Petito's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.

The FBI discovered her remains eight days later at a dispersed camping area within Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. Laundrie is wanted on debit card fraud charges and a person of interest in Petito's killing, which a coroner on Tuesday ruled as homicide by strangulation.

Steve Bertolino, Laundrie’s lawyer, has defended the family and has pointed out that Laundrie has only been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Petito. "At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him," he said after the autopsy report.