Israel strikes 200 Hamas terror targets in Gaza as renewed military campaign escalates
The Israeli Defense Forces said Monday morning that it has hit roughly 200 Hamas terrorist targets during recent military operations in the Gaza Strip.
"Troops struck terrorist infrastructure located inside a school and found 2 tunnel shafts, including a booby-trapped one, explosives and additional weapons," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"An [Israeli Air Force] aircraft struck vehicles containing missiles, mortar shells and weapons—thwarting an imminent attack against IDF soldiers," the post continued.
The IDF added, "The Israeli Navy struck the Hamas naval observation posts and terrorist infrastructure at the Gaza harbor."
The leader of Israel's domestic security agency, Shin Bet, has been heard on audio saying his organization is prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place."
Ronen Bar's comments were aired late last night by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan 11, according to the Associated Press.
“In every place, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere,” Bar said in a recording. “It’ll take a few years but we will be there to do it.”
Bar compared the mission to Israel’s operation to assassinate militants behind the 1972 killings of members of its Olympic team in Munich, Germany.
It's not immediately clear when Bar's comments were recorded.
Most of Hamas’ top leadership lives in exile, primarily in the Gulf state of Qatar, a key player in bringing about the recently expired truce between Israel and Hamas, and the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
A prominent Republican lawmaker is calling on a left-wing fundraising juggernaut to stop processing contributions for Hamas-sympathizing groups.
ActBlue, the leading fundraising platform for Democrat campaigns and groups nationwide, processes donations for a handful of organizations that have partaken in or amplified rallies celebrating Hamas' bloody Oct. 7 attack on innocent Israeli civilians that left more than 1,200 dead and hundreds taken hostage.
"It's shocking that Democrats' primary fundraising vehicle is helping bankroll antisemitic protests across the country where Hamas terrorists are honored as martyrs," Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Fox News Digital.
"ActBlue should cut off access to these pro-Hamas groups or Democrats should leave the platform," Daines said.
ActBlue, which has helped raise more than $12 billion for Democrat politicians and causes, helps round up donations for several groups that have backed rallies in support of Hamas' bloody incursion or issued statements supporting it.
One such group for which ActBlue helped process donations is the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the Daily Caller reported. The USPCN has hosted multiple protests to celebrate Hamas' deadly aggression on Israeli civilians.
In October, the USPCN organized an "All Out for Palestine" protest in Houston, where protesters praised Hamas as "martyrs." They also organized identical rallies in other areas, such as Detroit, where protesters chanted, "When people are occupied, violence is justified."
Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.
