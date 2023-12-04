Israel strikes 200 Hamas terror targets in Gaza as renewed military campaign escalates

The Israeli Defense Forces said Monday morning that it has hit roughly 200 Hamas terrorist targets during operations in Gaza.

"Troops struck terrorist infrastructure located inside a school and found 2 tunnel shafts, including a booby-trapped one, explosives and additional weapons," the IDF wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"An [Israeli Air Force] aircraft struck vehicles containing missiles, mortar shells and weapons—thwarting an imminent attack against IDF soldiers," the post continued.

The IDF added, "The Israeli Navy struck the Hamas naval observation posts and terrorist infrastructure at the Gaza harbor."