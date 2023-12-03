Israel presses southern Gaza after collapse of Hamas cease-fire
Israeli forces continued to ramp up airstrikes in southern Gaza on Sunday following the apparent collapse of cease-fire negotiations with Hamas. Hamas and Israel had exchanged dozens of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners last week.
A group of released Israeli hostages held their first public address in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, days after being freed from Hamas captivity.
Hadas Kalderon, the mother of 13-year-old former hostage Erez Kalderon and 16-year-old former hostage Sahar Kalderon, called her children "my own private superheroes."
She said that her kids compared their experience in Gaza to the popular video game Fortnite.
"My own private superheroes survived and returned," Kalderon said. "According to them, it was the war game Fortnite. A game that has become a reality, a reality that is beyond imagination."
The mother said that her husband is still in Gaza and called for him to be released.
"Their father, Ofer Kalderon, is still there," she added. "Sahar wants a father! Erez wants a father!"
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Israel urged Gaza residents in several areas around the southern city of Khan Younis to resign on Sunday as Israeli forces press Hamas.
Israel says it has achieved a series of military objectives in just the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning. Israel's cease-fire with Hamas collapsed on Friday, and the Israeli military has resumed attacks in Gaza.
Left-wing activist billionaire George Soros is facing intense criticism from Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. for pumping over $15 million into a network of nongovernmental organizations that allegedly support Hamas.
"George Soros’ donations to organizations that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state is shameful. However, I am not surprised," Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan told Fox News Digital.
Hamas launched a full-blown invasion into southern Israel Oct. 7, resulting in the mass murder of 1,200 people, including over 30 Americans. Hamas also took more than 200 hostages. American citizens were among civilians kidnapped by the jihadi terrorist entity.
"For years, Soros has backed and transferred money to organizations supporting BDS that want to isolate Israel," added Erdan, who has been leading the diplomatic campaign at the U.N. to spell out Hamas’ crimes against humanity. "They have never been about real peace or any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
BDS is an abbreviation for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting the Jewish state. The German and Austrian parliaments classified BDS as an antisemitic movement that resembles the Nazi boycott of Jewish businesses during the nascent phase of the Holocaust.
Rachel Ehrenfeld, author of "The Soros Agenda," told Fox News Digital, "Support of pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian groups in the U.S. is not limited to foreign entities. It also comes directly and indirectly from U.S.-based foundations. George and Alexander Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) is one of them."
