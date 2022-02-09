Canadian truckers shut down busiest border crossing in North America: LIVE UPDATES

Media outlets call the Canada Freedom Convoy protesting vaccine mandates 'insurrection,' 'sedition'

As Canadians truckers begin their second week of protests against vaccine mandates, media outlets have described and labeled the protests as an "insurrection" and said their actions amount to "sedition."

The protests, labeled as the "Freedom Convoy," first began in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 23. Hundreds of big rig trucks traveled to Ottawa where they were joined by thousands of Canadians on Saturday in protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coronavirus policies.

Trudeau denounced the protests while speaking in parliament on Monday.

Click here to read more on Fox News