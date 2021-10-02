Brian Laundrie search intensifies; questions about sister surface: LIVE UPDATES

Who is Brian Laundrie's older sister, Cassie Laundrie?

Cassie Laundrie, 31, has laid low following the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, who would have been her future sister-in-law, and during the manhunt for her younger brother, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, who is now a fugitive wanted for alleged debit card fraud and a person of interest in Petito's death.

New attention shifted to Cassie on Friday after her family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, revealed that the elder sibling saw Brian at a campground on Sept. 6 with their parents, as well as on Sept. 1, when Brian returned home to North Port without Gabby.

"Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates," Bertolino told Fox News on Friday. "Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer."

