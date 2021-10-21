FBI will provide update after possible human remains found in manhunt for Brian Laundrie
Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Laundries informed law enforcement last night of their intentions to search the park and met officers there. Bertolino confirmed that while searching areas that Brian frequented, "some articles belonging to Brian were found."
"Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be. Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments," Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino told Fox News.
FBI: "Portions of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve will remain closed to the public until further notice. This is an active and ongoing investigation. We ask the public to maintain distance..."
FBI: "Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area. It's likely the team will be on the scene for several days"
FBI: "Earlier today, investigators found what appeared to be human remains along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie. These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater."
Breaking News: FBI Confirms backpack, notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie found along with human remains
A senior law enforcement source told Fox News' David Spunt "what appear to be human remains" were found at a site being searched by a cadaver dog within the park. The FBI is expected to provide an update regarding the investigation at 4:30pm eastern Wednesday.
"Officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the area, Bertolino said. A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the office was called to the Myakkahatchee on Wednesday.
Speaking for the FBI Tampa Division will be Special Agent in Charge, Michael McPherson, a spokesperson told Fox News.
From News Correspondent David Spunt per senior law enforcement source to Fox News ---“what appear to be human remains” were found at site where cadaver dog is in Florida. Items that may belong to Laundrie also found.
Aerial images being broadcast by Fox 13 Tampa Bay appear to show a white tent set up inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
The development -- and the arrival of a coroner there Wednesday -- comes hours after Brian Laundrie's parents and law enforcement seen inspecting a bag at the park.
A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the office was called to the Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, but would not say anything more.
Earlier Wednesday, Fox News was first to report that the parents appeared to be searching the park with law enforcement.
His full statement reads: "Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."
The park is now closed to the public, having reopened only Tuesday following a weeks-long search for the fugitive.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park early Wednesday morning, where Fox News Digital saw an officer apparently tell parents that law enforcement "might have found something."
Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, would not comment when asked by Fox News Digital if the Laundries were at the park at the request of law enforcement. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The FBI later issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to his unauthorized used of her bank card.
The Laundries, who have claimed their son went to Myakkahatchee on Sept. 13, the day he was last seen, left their North Port home just before 7:15 a.m. local time for the environmental park, where two men in hiking gear – including at least one who later identified himself as a law enforcement officer – began trailing behind them. The Laundries and one of the men appeared to discuss a discovery before the parents left the park, which was then closed to media and the public.
In a worldwide exclusive, video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the Laundries and the law enforcement officer huddling and speaking as the officer appears to show the couple an unknown discovery. The officer appeared to tell the parents: "I think we might have found something."
Steven Bertolino, the lawyer representing Brian Laundrie’s parents, has told Insider that “they are being tortured in their own home by these protesters outside” as the public continues to linger around their property during the search for their fugitive son.
Bertolino also said Chris and Roberta Laundrie "are being followed when performing basic tasks like food shopping” and that “and all of the foregoing is occurring when they have no idea whether their son is alive or not.”
He added that the parents remain “hopeful” Brian Laundrie is found.
