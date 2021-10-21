FBI will provide update after possible human remains found in manhunt for Brian Laundrie

FBI Tampa to hold press conference after possible human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

A senior law enforcement source told Fox News' David Spunt "what appear to be human remains" were found at a site being searched by a cadaver dog within the park. The FBI is expected to provide an update regarding the investigation at 4:30pm eastern Wednesday.

Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Laundries informed law enforcement on Tuesday night of their intentions to search the park and met officers there. Bertolino confirmed that while searching areas that Brian frequented, "some articles belonging to Brian were found.

"Officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the area, Bertolino said. A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the office was called to the Myakkahatchee on Wednesday.

Speaking for the FBI Tampa Division will be Special Agent in Charge, Michael McPherson, a spokesperson told Fox News.

