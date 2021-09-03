Biden visits troops injured during Afghanistan exit: LIVE UPDATES

Biden visits US troops injured during Afghanistan exit

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to a Bethesda, Maryland, hospital Thursday night, where they visited U.S. troops injured during the Afghanistan exit, according to the Associated Press.

There are 15 Marines hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following last week's suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

Eleven Marines were killed in the Aug. 26 attack, as well as one Army solider and one Navy corpsman. At least 169 Afghans were also killed.

It marked the deadliest day for U.S. troops since insurgents in Afghanistan shot down a U.S. Chinook helicopter in August 2011 – which killed 38 people, including 31 U.S. troops.

At least one of the Marines wounded last week was in critical condition, while three were in serious condition, the AP reported.