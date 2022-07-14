White House won't say if Biden will bring up Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi meeting after widow breaks silence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House won't say whether President Biden will bring up Jamal Khashoggi's name during meetings with Saudi officials this week, despite Khashoggi's widows saying the administration assured her he would.

Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) later this week following appearances in Israel. Khashoggi's widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, met with White House officials last week, and she says they assured her that Khashoggi's name would come up.

"We’re not in the habit of previewing private discussions we have with other leaders before they happen, but President Biden took actions with respect to the Khashoggi murder right after coming into office," the White House told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"The President’s views on human rights are clear and longstanding, and fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when he travels abroad, just as they will be during this trip," it continued.

BIDEN DEFENDS SAUDI ARABIA TRIP AS BID TO ‘STRENGTHEN A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP’ IN WAPO OP-ED

BIDEN HEADS TO MIDDLE EAST TO PITCH IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL TO UNEASY ISRAEL, SAUDI ARABIA

Khashoggi was infamously murdered and dismembered during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul i n 2018. Turkish officials alleged that he was murdered by a Saudi team sent to Istanbul expressly for that purpose.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and writer for the Washington Post who was heavily critical of MBS.

When Biden first entered office, his administration vowed to treat the Saudis as a "pariah state," but Biden has softened on the regime as global gas prices have skyrocketed.

Former Saudi Arabian intelligence official Saad Aljabri argues Biden was right to hold the regime at arm's length, however.

"I am here to sound the alarm about a psychopath, killer, in the Middle East with infinite resources, who poses threat to his people, to the Americans, and to the planet," Aljabri said of MBS in a ‘60 Minutes’ interview on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A psychopath with no empathy, doesn't feel emotion, never learned from his experience. And we have witnessed atrocities and crimes committed by this killer," he added.

Aljabri says it is only a matter of time until MBS has him killed.