Biden touts passage of $1.2 trillion bill: 'So happy ... it’s infrastructure week': LIVE UPDATES
Democrats passed the massive infrastructure bill late Friday, with the help of 13 Republicans who voted "yes" and without the help of six progressives who voted against it. It comes after a weeks-long delay caused by Democratic infighting over the bill
incoming update…
President Biden on Saturday celebrated the House passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, a signature item of his agenda.
"Finally, infrastructure week," Biden joked on Saturday, refencing the bill that seemed to elude both former President's Trump term and the first year of his own presidency amid Democratic infighting. "I'm so happy to say that - infrastructure week!"
Live Coverage begins here