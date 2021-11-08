Expand / Collapse search
Hilaria Baldwin shares post on 'trauma,' seeks help after Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin was involved in a shooting accident that left 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram on Sunday morning to show that she’s surrounding Alec Baldwin with family following his traumatic incident on the set of "Rust." 

Alec was holding a prop gun that somehow went off on the set and discharged a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Since then, Baldwin, his wife and their six children immediately retreated to New England to spend some time together as a family as the investigation continues. 

On Sunday, Hilaria shared a video compilation that seemingly showed how the family has been spending time with their kids, particularly their two youngest infants. Meanwhile, she took to her Instagram Story where she shared a pair of motivational quotes from Nate Postlethwait, whose Twitter account typically shows quotes and speeches related to survivor stories.

The two posts seemingly discuss people’s reluctance to get help from others following trauma. 

