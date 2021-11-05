Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Armorer’s lawyers dismiss claims of ‘inexperience': LIVE UPDATES

The legal team for "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is pushing back against concerns about her level of experience while questioning how – and why – live ammunition made it onto an Alec Baldwin movie set.

‘Rust’ armorer’s lawyers dismiss claims of ‘inexperience,’ question live ammo on set

Aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, days after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film 'Rust.'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The legal team for "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is pushing back against concerns about her level of experience while questioning how – and why – live ammunition made it onto an Alec Baldwin movie set.

"Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the ‘dummy’ round box," one of her attorneys, Jason Bowles, said in a statement shared with Fox News on Thursday. "Who put those in there and why is the central question."

The remarks come as sources close to the set are raising concerns about Gutierrez Reed’s experience and maturity, and as details in Santa Fe search warrants suggest a break with established firearms safety protocols.

