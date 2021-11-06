Expand / Collapse search
‘Immature’ gun handling alarmed ‘Rust’ cast and crew, sources allege: LIVE UPDATES

Gun handling on Alec Baldwin’s "Rust" set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, appeared alarmingly "green," "immature" and "lackadaisical," according to sources close to the set who said they were horrified at times by some of what they saw.

Covered by: Nate Day, Jessica Napoli, Mariah Haas and Brie Stimson

'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed: 5 things to know

When actor Alec Baldwin discharged a gun he was told was "cold," or unloaded, on the set of the movie "Rust' and shot crew member Halyna Hutchins, questions of blame in Hutchins' death immediately began to be asked.

In addition to Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armorer, and two others handled the gun on the day of the on-set shooting. An armorer like Gutierrez Reed, 24, is hired to oversee the use of firearms and ammunition on movie sets and is directly involved in maintaining the weapons. 

An attorney for Gutierrez Reed previously told Fox News that "Hannah did everything in her power to ensure a safe set."

Here are five things to know about the young weapons professional.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Immature’ gun handling alarmed cast and crew, sources allege

EXCLUSIVE: Gun handling on Alec Baldwin’s "Rust" set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, appeared alarmingly "green," "immature" and "lackadaisical," according to sources close to the set who said they were horrified at times by some of what they saw.

They observed the conduct before a fatal on-set shooting accident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and wounded director Joel Souza.

Posted by Mariah Haas

Live Coverage begins here