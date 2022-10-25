2022 midterms: Senate candidates debate in PA, CO as campaigns race to November elections
Live updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail as Republicans and Democrats for control of Congress. Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and Colorado face off on debate stages two weeks before election day November 8. Stay up-to-date on events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterms from Fox News!
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
Stay Tuned. Live Coverage will begin momentarily