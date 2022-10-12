2022 Midterm Election updates as GOP, Democrats fight for Senate, House of Representatives

Dem Sen. Mark Kelly refuses to say what abortion limits he supports in Arizona Senate showdown

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., has avoided making his position on abortion clear, stating that he supports some late-term abortion restrictions but declining to elaborate.

Kelly, who is seeking re-election in the Senate this fall, skated around the question of abortion limits during his first midterm debate Thursday against GOP opponent Blake Masters, stating he supported the "protections and restrictions" under Roe v. Wade but not clarifying exactly what those were."

Under Roe v. Wade, there were protections and there were restrictions that were allowed under that law," Kelly responded, "And late-term abortion in this country only happens when there is a serious problem. And that's what I support."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kelly, asking him exactly which protections and restrictions he supported under Roe v. Wade. A spokesperson for the campaign said Kelly supports codifying the "protections" under Roe but did not give any specific examples.

