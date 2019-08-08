YouTube star seen hitting dog in video receives threats; police investigating possible animal abuse

A YouTube personality has been called an animal abuser and is being investigated by the LAPD Animal Cruelty Task Force after accidentally uploading a video to her page that shows her roughly handling her Doberman puppy.

Brooke Houts uploaded an uncut video of her and her puppy, Sphinx, to her YouTube channel on Tuesday.

DOG BAFFLED BY HAIR CLIP IN VIRAL INSTAGRAM VIDEO

In the nearly minute-and-a-half of footage, Houts is seen hitting, yelling and seemingly spitting at her dog. She also at one point shoves him to the ground and holds him there while speaking sternly.

The young woman becomes increasingly, visibly angry with her puppy jumping around her throughout the video.

Immediately after the clip was uploaded, Houts began received backlash on social media over her treatment of the pet.

THE DAILY SPIKE: A GOOD LUCK LETTER BEFORE CANINE COMPANIONS TRAINING

Some even offered to take her pet from her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though Houts removed the video, others had managed to clip the footage and kept circulating it on Twitter and Instagram.

Houts posted a response to the shocking video Tuesday evening, claiming she is not a dog abuser and said her behavior stemmed from things in her life being “less than exceptional.”

In a two-page long explanation posted to her Twitter, Houts goes on to apologize and admit she was not justified in treating her dog the way she did.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Should I have gotten as angry as I did in the video? No. Should I have raised my voice and yelled at him? No,” she wrote.

However, after seeming to admit she was wrong, Houts continues by saying that she “as a dog parent, have to show him that this behavior is unacceptable.”

Houts also claimed she never spit on her dog, but does not offer an explanation as to what she was doing during that point in the video. She also does not clarify how the video was accidentally uploaded in the first place.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Los Angeles Police Department told People in a statement they had been informed of the incident.

“We are aware of the incident. Our Animal Cruelty Task Force has received numerous complaints about the video and we are currently looking into the matter.”