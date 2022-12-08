Expand / Collapse search
Yellowstone National Park: Things to do and see, where to stay, and more

A look into the natural beauty and excitement that Yellowstone National Park has to offer

By Maeghan Dolph | Fox News
  • Yellowstone National Park
    Yellowstone National Park is the world’s first national park. Visitors can explore the mountains, view wildlife, and embrace the beauty of the natural world. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Old Faithful Geyser
    Yellowstone Park is full of canyons, lush forests, hot springs, and geysers, including its most famous geyser, Old Faithful. In 1870, Old Faithful was the first geyser in the park to be named. It has erupted every 35-120 minutes since 2000.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

  • Aerial photo of Geyser and spring
    The Excelsior Geyser and Grand Prismatic Spring are in Midway Geyser Basin. They are two of Yellowstone’s most popular tourist attractions. The Excelsior Geyser is a dormant fountain-type geyser. The Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the United States, and the third largest in the world.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

  • Lower Falls of Yellowstone
    Visitors can enjoy views of the scenic Yellowstone Falls, the Upper Falls and the Lower Falls (pictured). (George Rose/Getty Images)

  • Yellowstone wolves
    Yellowstone is also home to hundreds of animals, including bears, wolves, bison, and elk. Gray wolves were reintroduced to the park in 1995 with The Yellowstone Wolf Project. This program is a way for scientists to study the wolves’ social behavior, population dynamics, and genetics. (Sandy Huffaker/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Yellowstone campground
    Yellowstone National Park offers 12 campgrounds with over 2,000 campsites. Madison campground (pictured) is one of the most popular sites in the park. (Nano Calvo/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Old Faithful Inn
    Visitors can watch Old Faithful geyser erupt from the viewing deck of the Old Faithful Inn. The iconic rustic structure was built in 1905 and is the largest log hotel in the world.  (Emil Muench/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

  • Yellowstone RV
    Yellowstone Park offers RV parking where visitors can camp inside their motor homes. RVs can park in the sites and visitors can explore overnight. Yellowstone is one of the most visited national parks in the United States. (George Frey/Getty Images)

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America. The park has vast mountain landscapes with geysers, lush forests, hot springs, and adventure around every corner. Whether you want to explore the great outdoors, see wildlife, hike, or go camping, Yellowstone has something for everyone.  Stay at the park overnight at RV campgrounds, Lake Yellowstone Hotel, Canyon Lodge, or Old Faithful Inn.

Yellowstone has a footprint of almost 3,500 square miles and is spread across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. It covers the Yellowstone Caldera, North America’s largest supervolcano. This is the reason for the park’s approximately 10,000 geothermal features, like the world-famous Old Faithful or the Grand Prismatic Spring.  