Yellowstone National Park: Things to do and see, where to stay, and more

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America. The park has vast mountain landscapes with geysers, lush forests, hot springs, and adventure around every corner. Whether you want to explore the great outdoors, see wildlife, hike, or go camping, Yellowstone has something for everyone. Stay at the park overnight at RV campgrounds, Lake Yellowstone Hotel, Canyon Lodge, or Old Faithful Inn.

Yellowstone has a footprint of almost 3,500 square miles and is spread across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. It covers the Yellowstone Caldera, North America’s largest supervolcano. This is the reason for the park’s approximately 10,000 geothermal features, like the world-famous Old Faithful or the Grand Prismatic Spring.