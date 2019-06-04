‘World’s hottest Marine’ Shannon Ihrke strips down in new desert photoshoot

The 'World's hottest Marine" Shannon Ihrke has stripped off for a new desert photoshoot as she shows support for Donald Trump’s UK visit.

The 29-year-old from Minnesota is pictured wearing nothing but a tiny bikini and her gun-belt in the new pictures.

Trump is on an official state visit to the UK and while there have been some protests here, Ihrke is right behind her Commander-in-Chief.

“I always want our president to succeed, no matter who they are. I'm all-American and love this country! I hope Trump's visit to the UK is a great one,” she said.

Her new pictures have been taken by photographer Thomas Prusso.

The former Marine turned model shares jaw-dropping pictures with her 148,000 followers on Instagram and regularly gets marriage offers from strangers.

Ihrke joined the military at age 19 and served on active duty for four years including in Afghanistan.

"As a female in the Marine Corps you have to work twice as hard as the men in order to feel like their equal,” she said.

“A lot of the marines initially thought that I might not be able to keep up physically, or that I somehow wasn't as strong as them so I made it my mission to prove them wrong.

“I came in guns blazing in order to show that I wasn't someone that could be pushed around, brushed off, or not taken seriously.

LETHAL BEAUTY

"It was hard but it was also completely necessary. I pushed my body harder than I could have ever imagined and I learned to remain calm and collected in the midst of chaos.”

Ihrke became a sergeant, traveled the world and thanks to the GI Bill, earned a Science degree from Elmhurst College in Illinois.

On leaving the Marines, Ihrke turned her ambitions to modeling.

“In the military, I was always concerned about being the best I could be for my brothers and sisters in arms,” she said.

“In the modeling world you really have to push yourself to success because no one is going to do it for you, you have to go out and get it yourself.

“I owe the marine corps my life, hands down. It gave me a reason to wake up, push myself, set goals, and to push myself even harder when things got tough.

“Had I not had other dreams I still wanted to accomplish in my life I would have re-enlisted without hesitation... and although I am no longer on active duty, I will always bleed green.

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But the Marines don't have that problem.”

