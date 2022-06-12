Working moms reveal their struggles with rising costs of raising children: 'We need instant relief'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaking honestly about their challenges right now, three moms appeared on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday to discuss the high cost of necessities for their families and their children — and shared tips for what the Biden administration should do to ease the serious problems.

With inflation hitting its highest rate in more than 40 years, the costs of raising children have risen dramatically — and families are feeling the strain.

Co-host Rachel Campos Duffy asked the three working moms, "How has inflation been impacting your family?"

"It's impacting our everyday life … I would be shocked," said Caitlin Singleton, a mom of three and a rental site housing manager, "if any working family that has children" says inflation is not impacting their family.

Singleton said that the prices of groceries, clothing, summer camps and gas — among other items and services — all have all risen dramatically for her and her family.

She said, "It's hitting us hard. And we're going into our savings [to cover the costs], and not able to save" the way they used to, she added.

Another mom, Tenisha Williams, who is in real estate and has four kids, said that "it is definitely disheartening," because rent is so high and the cost of mortgages because of rising interest rates is so high as well.

This just "prices a lot of moms out, especially single mothers," she said.

She mentioned that grocery stores are now charging for paper or plastic bags at the checkout.

"Summer camp — through the roof," she also said.

"Everything is being affected," she added, "and we have to bring our kids lunch, and that costs more money at the grocery store as well."

A third mom, Carolina del Cavo of Texas, a small business owner and mom of two, said, "With inflation, our costs our rising."

She said, "The cost of doing business — just simple supplies and services are going up. Ink, paper for the printer, freight to get our goods in and out" she noted, mentioning just a few of the items whose costs have risen.

She said that "the rising costs [bring] tighter margins" — which also has been very tough for them.

The cost of inventory is rising as well, she said, since consumers "are just not buying" the way they did before today's high inflation.

In terms of advice to the Biden administration, Tenisha Williams stressed a need for "urgency. Urgency, before the situation gets worse," she said.

"Moms and families are hurting. They're struggling. We need instant relief."

"Inflation needs to be top priority … Moms and families are hurting. They're struggling. We need instant relief," she added.

Carolina del Cavo said, "If the president would just dissolve the orders that he signed at the beginning of his term, limiting the oil industry — we have a shortage of oil, which is why our gas [prices]" have gone up so much, she said.

"If we would just use our own oil," she noted, "at least [the price] of gas" would go down a bit.