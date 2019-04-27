Working mom's post about pressures of having it all goes viral

A Massachusetts working mom’s 1,050-word post about the unrealistic expectations of women who hold down a job while raising kids has gone viral on Facebook.

Sarah Buckley Friedberg, 35, of Needham, has three kids (ages 6, 3 and 1) and works full time for a medical device company, according to the Boston Globe.

“Society to working moms:” she wrote in the April 18 post before bulleting a list of the unreasonable expectations the modern mother faces.

In the post, Friedberg writes about everything from having to return to work without having sufficient time to bond with your newborn baby to being “Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, the birthday planner, the poop doula” to making sure you have the acceptable amount of friends and socialize often enough.

“Make sure to break the glass ceiling and excel at your job- you can do anything a man can do! It is your job to show society this!” she writes of the pressures that continue from family life into work.

“I woke up early Friday to go to the gym and 25 or 30 people had commented,” she told the Globe about the reaction to her post. “When I got out of [the] gym, it was a couple hundred. It was totally unexpected — it was a late night dump from my brain, and it kept going and skyrocketing a bit. It’s very surreal.”

The post ends on an optimistic note. “Get off your phone, turn off the TV, and enjoy your life. Enjoy your kids. THESE ARE THE GOOD TIMES make sure to love every minute of life because before you know it all of this will be in the past."