Published

World in pictures: 43 jaw-dropping photos from Sony World Photography Awards finalists

See global images including an owlet in Bangladesh, party girls in Mexico, a family in Nigeria and a basketball match in Times Square

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News

What a wonderful world for all to see.

Photographers from around the globe highlighted the best of our planet as part of the open competition for the Sony World Photography Awards 2023.

The World Photography Organisation announced last week the best single shots, all taken in 2022, chosen from more than 415,000 submissions from over 200 countries and territories, according to a press release.

PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 AMAZING PIX OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON'S MICROSCOPY COMPETITION

The competition was split into 10 categories: Architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world & wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography and travel.

While 10 individual category winners were named — and they will be awarded Sony digital imaging equipment and the ability to compete for the Open Photographer of the Year title — finalists were also given honorable mentions.

Check out these 40 awe-inspiring shots from competition finalists that present the beauty and uniqueness of the world's people, places and creatures.

  • penguin Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 1 of 43

    A chinstrap penguin stands on a floating iceberg near the South Orkney Islands captured by Alex Pansier of the Netherlands; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Alex Pansier, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • sailor nyc Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 2 of 43

    An impromptu street basketball game at midnight in New York City during Fleet Week in May 2022 photographed by Kathryn Mussallem of Canada; open competition shortlist for street photography category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Kathryn Mussallem, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • owl Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 3 of 43

    A spotted owlet photographed at the National Botanical Garden of Bangladesh by Protap Shekhor Mohanto of Bangladesh; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Protap Shekhor Mohanto, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • india Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 4 of 43

    Immersion of lord Ganesha on the final day of 10 days of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai taken by Ankur Tambde of India; open competition shortlist for travel category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Ankur Tambde, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • women Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 5 of 43

    "Pseudomnesia | The Electrician" by Boris Eldagsen of Germany; open competition shortlist for creative category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Boris Eldagsen, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • shrimp sony photos
    Image 6 of 43

    A mantis shrimp protects its thousands of eggs in this photo captured by Andrea Michelutti of Italy; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Andrea Michelutti, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • family nigeria Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 7 of 43

    "Mama's Family" taken at Agbura community, Bayelsa state, Nigeria, by Christopher Wonder of Nigeria; open competition shortlist for portraiture category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Christopher Wonder, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • ski jump Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 8 of 43

    A ski jump in Ruka, Finland, photographed by Isabel Bielderman of the Netherlands; open competition shortlist for landscape category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Isabel Bielderman, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • party girls Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 9 of 43

    Party girls yell and toast through the sunroof of a pink limo in downtown Queretaro, Mexico, captured by Ricardo Garcia Mainou of Mexico; open competition shortlist for motion category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Ricardo Garcia Mainou, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • elvis sony photos
    Image 10 of 43

    An Elvis tribute artist captured at the Viva Vegas venue in Blackpool, England, by Cath Muldowney of the United Kingdom; open competition shortlist for street photography category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Cath Muldowney, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • stoat Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 11 of 43

    "Stoat's game" by Jose Manuel Grandio of Spain; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Jose Manuel Grandio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • lurcher laundry room sony photos
    Image 12 of 43

    A rescued lurcher poses in a laundry room taken by Enda Burke of Ireland; open competition shortlist for creative category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Enda Burke, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • greek mountain Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 13 of 43

    Views from a hike at Pindus National Park in Greece documented by Giorgos Rousopoulos of Greece; open competition landscape category winner, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Giorgos Rousopoulos, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • hot spring turkey sony photos
    Image 14 of 43

    The famous hot springs at Guroymak, Bitlis, Turkey, photographed by Erhan Coral of Turkey; open competition shortlist for travel category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Erhan Coral, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • tattoos Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 15 of 43

    Two artists photographed at a tattoo fair in Austria in spring 2022 by Markus Pasa of Austria; open competition shortlist for lifestyle category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Markus Pasa, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • moon mountain Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 16 of 43

    The moon rises behind a mountain captured by Jordi Coy of Spain; open competition shortlist for landscape category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Jordi Coy, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • barrel racing Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 17 of 43

    A cowgirl barrel races in Ontario Canada in Aug. 2022 captured by Zhenhuan Zhou of China; open competition motion category winner, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Zhenhuan Zhou, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • amish kids Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 18 of 43

    Playtime in an Amish schoolyard taken from a moving car in October 2022 by Jean Veron of France; open competition shortlist for lifestyle category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Jean Veron, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • dog agility Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 19 of 43

    "She is Bagheera" captured during a dog agility competition in Italy by Francesco Junior Mura of Italy; open competition shortlist for motion category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Francesco Junior Mura, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • birds Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 20 of 43

    Crested Caracaras in South Texas pose for a photo by Dinorah Graue Obscura of Mexico; open competition natural world and wildlife category winner, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Dinorah Graue Obscura, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • jumprope Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 21 of 43

    "Jumping Rope" by Leo Huang of Taiwan; open competition shortlist for motion category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Leo Huang, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • athletes Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 22 of 43

    Germany's Lea Meyer falls head first into the water while competing in the Women's 3000 meter Steeplechase on day two of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field, University of Oregon in the United States on July 16, 2022. Picture by Martin Rickett of the United Kingdom; open competition shortlist for motion category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Martin Rickett, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • sudan cows Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 23 of 43

    The Mundari tribe of South Sudan appear like apparitions among the nightly fires they light to keep the tsetse flies and mosquitoes off their beloved Ankole-Watusi cows photographed by Max Vere-Hodge of the United Kingdom; open competition travel category winner, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Max Vere-Hodge, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • french house Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 24 of 43

    A house sandwiched between two rocks on a spit of land on the coast of Brittany, France, captured by Robert Bolton of the United Kingdom; open competition shortlist for architecture category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Robert Bolton, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • barn owl Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 25 of 43

    A barn owl is photographed selecting and capturing its prey by Vince Burton of the United Kingdom; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Vince Burton, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • japan Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 26 of 43

    On the night of a new moon in April, with the cherry blossoms in full bloom, the Milky Way rose above Mount Fuji and photographed by Yukihito Ono of Japan;  open competition shortlist for travel category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Yukihito Ono, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • iceland volcano Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 27 of 43

    A volcano in Iceland erupts and spills lava captured by Fabian Pfeifhofer of Italy; open competition shortlist for travel category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Fabian Pfeifhofer, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • italy beach Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 28 of 43

    A beach seller sitting down next to his stall in Puglia, Italy, photographed by Lorenzo Grifantini of Italy; open competition shortlist for street photography category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Lorenzo Grifantini, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • finland moon Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 29 of 43

    Moonrise in Lapland, Finland, photographed by Roberto Pavic of Croatia; open competition shortlist for landscape category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Roberto Pavic, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • new mexico sisters Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 30 of 43

    Apache sisters from Albuquerque, New Mexico, photographed by Lukas Palatinus of Slovakia; open competition shortlist for portraiture category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Lukas Palatinus, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • recycling sony photos
    Image 31 of 43

    Bits of recycling resembling flowers taken by Mieke Douglas of the Netherlands; open competition object category winner, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Mieke Douglas, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • puffin Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 32 of 43

    "Puffin at Sunset" captured on the Faroe Islands by James Hunter of the United States; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (James Hunter, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • cranberry harvest Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 33 of 43

    An aerial view of the cranberry harvest at Makepeace Farm in Wareham, Massachusetts, taken by Michael Prince of the United States; open competition shortlist for landscape category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Michael Prince, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • seahorse Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 34 of 43

    A Bargibanti Pygmy Seahorse is photographed in the Indo-Pacific in Tulamben, Bali, by Charly Clerisse of France; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Charly Clerisse, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • morning scene Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 35 of 43

    A morning vision captured by Tibor Prisznyak of Hungary; open competition shortlist for natural world &amp; wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Tibor Prisznyak, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • swimmers sony photos
    Image 36 of 43

    Swimmers in the Bilbao estuary during the 2022 Multisport Triathlon European Championship photographed by Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz of Spain; open competition shortlist for motion category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • italy church Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 37 of 43

    14th-century church tower jutting from Italy's Lake Resia photographed by Pawel Jagiello of Poland; open competition shortlist for travel category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Pawel Jagiello, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • camel Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 38 of 43

    A young Rajasthani nomad looks after his pet camel captured by Donell Gumiran of the Philippines; open competition shortlist for portraiture category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Donell Gumiran, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • italy earth pyramids Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 39 of 43

    Earth pyramids in Percha, Italy, formed millions of years ago in the Dolomite mountains, taken by Robert Bilos of Croatia; open competition shortlist for landscape category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Robert Bilos, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • architecture Sony World Photography Awards 2023.
    Image 40 of 43

    Photograph of silos and associated buildings at the Port of Brest, France, taken by Mark Benham of the United Kingdom; open competition architecture category winner, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Mark Benham, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • polar bear Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 41 of 43

    In the area surrounding Nordenskjold Land National Park in Svalbard (Spitsbergen) a lone polar bear is exposed on the rocks where a decade ago stood a glacier captured by Mark Fitzsimmons of Australia; open competition shortlist for natural world and wildlife category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Mark Fitzsimmons, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • corn Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 42 of 43

    A cob of corn posed by Roberto Emiliano Porsella Jurado of Argentina; open competition shortlist for object category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. ( Roberto Emiliano Porsella Jurado, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

  • horse Sony World Photography Awards 2023
    Image 43 of 43

    A portrait of a pure Arabian stallion named Perun created by Kinga Wnuk of Poland; open competition shortlist for creative category, Sony World Photography Awards 2023. (Kinga Wnuk, Sony World Photography Awards 2023)

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.