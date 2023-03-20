World in pictures: 43 jaw-dropping photos from Sony World Photography Awards finalists
See global images including an owlet in Bangladesh, party girls in Mexico, a family in Nigeria and a basketball match in Times Square
What a wonderful world for all to see.
Photographers from around the globe highlighted the best of our planet as part of the open competition for the Sony World Photography Awards 2023.
The World Photography Organisation announced last week the best single shots, all taken in 2022, chosen from more than 415,000 submissions from over 200 countries and territories, according to a press release.
PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 AMAZING PIX OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON'S MICROSCOPY COMPETITION
The competition was split into 10 categories: Architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world & wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography and travel.
While 10 individual category winners were named — and they will be awarded Sony digital imaging equipment and the ability to compete for the Open Photographer of the Year title — finalists were also given honorable mentions.
Check out these 40 awe-inspiring shots from competition finalists that present the beauty and uniqueness of the world's people, places and creatures.
