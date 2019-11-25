Expand / Collapse search
Pets
Published

Woman's adopted kitten turns out to be wild puma

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
This woman was in for a wild surprise.

A woman in Argentina was recently shocked to learn the kitten she adopted was actually a wild puma.

Florencia Lobo was with her brother when she said the pair found the tiny feline next to another kitten and a dead adult cat.

“We thought that it was an abandoned cat who had given birth,” she told Reuters.

Two months after rescuing the kitten near Santa Rosa de Leales, Lobo took Tito to the vet for a checkup – which is where she learned the truth behind her cuddly friend.

Lobo decided to take both kittens home, where she tried to nurse them into good health. Unfortunately, one of the kittens died, leaving only the male, who Lobo named Tito.

Two months after rescuing the kitten near Santa Rosa de Leales, Lobo took Tito to the vet for a checkup – which is where she learned the truth about her cuddly friend.

Lobo eventually learned Tito was a puma jaguarondi.

“The vet didn’t know what it was but said it was not a normal cat,” Lobo said.

Lobo eventually learned Tito was a puma jaguarondi, which are found in South America and the southern part of North America.

The woman took the wild cat to the Horco Molle nature reserve, where he will live in his natural habitat.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.