Woman tries on wedding dress 35 years later, husband has emotional reaction: 'Really made my day'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Four decades later, and their love is as alive as ever.

A video of a woman trying on her wedding dress — and capturing her husband’s priceless response — has gone viral after it was posted to TikTok by her daughter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pat Trenkle had been shopping with her daughter, Ashley Trenkle, a marketer at Google, for wedding dresses last fall when Pat decided to pull out her “definitely 1985” gown after the pair returned home, Insider reported.

Pat, who met her husband Chris in 1978, and got married 7 years later, explained to the outlet that she bought her dress while shopping alone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"During the wedding, I had so many compliments on the dress," she said to Insider.

The dress, which boasts a lace bodice, high neckline, and long, puffy sleeves, still strikes a chord with Pat, despite its “outdated” style.

"It looks outdated now, but I do think it's really pretty. I can see how I fell in love with it."

Though Pat reportedly had not worn the dress since her wedding, it still fit her perfectly.

In the TikTok video of Pat finally trying on her dress again — a video which has since received more than 2.5 million views and nearly 600,000 likes — Pat is at first nervous about how she looks. She grabs a photo from her wedding day from the wall and asks her daughter Ashley if she looks that much different, and Ashley reassures her that she does not.

Pat, at first, did not want to show her husband Chris, who “didn’t know what we were doing up there,” she told Insider.

Once Pat emerged down the staircase, holding a bouquet of flowers to make her look more like a bride, Chris looked on in shock.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“You haven’t changed a bit,” said Chris, visibly emotional.

The sweet response “really made my day,” she said.

Ashley told Insider the video was filmed last fall, but she posted it now after making the decision to postpone her own wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Canceling her wedding has been such a downer," Pat said. "But this has made something positive, and it has given us something else to focus on that's fun and light."

Those on social media were just as charmed by Chris’ response to seeing Pat in her dress, with one viewer writing, “Ladies[,] if your future husband doesn't react like Chris did, you gotta throw the whole man away!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, trying on old wedding dresses during quarantine has become something of a popular pastime on social media.